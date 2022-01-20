ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

2 people injured after a two-car collision in Pahrump (Pahrump, NV)

By Cindy Lee
 5 days ago
On Tuesday, two people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Pahrump.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Gamebird Road and Winchester Avenue a little after 11 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a blue late-model Sedan and silver SUV crashed head-on into each other for undetermined reasons. Both vehicles’ airbags were deployed due to the collision.

On arrival, emergency crews airlifted one person to UMC Trauma, whereas another was taken to Desert View Hospital with unspecified injuries. An animal control officer also responded to the scene to save several small animals that were contained in carriers inside one of the vehicles. No other details are available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

January 20, 2022

Source: Pahrump Valley Times

