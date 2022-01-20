ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, PA

Milton Area meetings move to virtual

By Justin Strawser jstrawser@dailyitem.com
MILTON — The public meetings for Milton Area School District indefinitely moved to virtual while COVID-19 cases are spiking.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Board President Christine Rantz read a statement about moving to virtual meetings, citing a surge in COVID cases with high community spread, building closures and risks to the health and safety of the students, staff and the public as reasons for making the switch. The board will discuss whether to continue virtual meetings or return to full in-person meetings at a future board meeting.

Policy 006.1 permits the board to conduct meetings virtually where there is an emergency condition that prevents or discourages public gatherings due to a public health and safety concern. On Oct. 15, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Serves renewed the declaration that a public health emergency exists relative to COVID. Small virtual gatherings continue to be recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the board.

The statement was drafted by the board’s legal firm, Beard Legal Group PC, of Altoona.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER

