Energy Industry

Operators flip Norway-Denmark power cable to favour Danish export

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO (Reuters) - Denmark will be able to export more power to Norway, while imports from Norway will be reduced from Jan. 28, reversing the current primary flow direction between the two countries, the country's grid operator Energinet said...

uk.investing.com

outbreaknewstoday.com

Denmark: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for half of Danish cases

So far, three subvariants of Omicron have been described: BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3. Worldwide, BA.1 account for most of Omicron-cases. However, in Denmark BA.2 is gaining ground, the Staten Serum Institut (SSI) reported. The subvariant BA.2 accounted for 20% of all covid-19-cases in Denmark in week 52 increasing to approximately...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

Huaneng Power, Masdar to explore renewable energy exports to Singapore

Huaneng Power International (HNP +3.5%) bucks today's broader losses with a strong gain, but shares are still down 19% during the first three weeks of the year. Earlier this week, Abu Dhabi renewable energy firm Masdar signed a memorandum of understanding with Huaneng's Tuas Power, France's EDF and PT Indonesia Power to explore the development of renewable energy in Indonesia for export to Singapore.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK turns down application to build UK-France power cable

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Thursday turned down a planning application for a high-voltage undersea power cable project linking Britain and France. The project, run by investment firm Aquind, aims to link the power grids of Britain and France to make energy markets more efficient, improve supplies and greater flexibility. British...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Fugro wins cable route survey contract from Energinet in Denmark

The company will mobilise its vessels in March to conduct geophysical and geotechnical surveys. Netherlands-based geodata company Fugro has secured a contract from Danish national transmission system operator Energinet to conduct cable route surveys for the North Sea Energy Island project. The proposed Energy Island will be used as an...
INDUSTRY
hot96.com

Grid operator Amprion says power supply gaps can be plugged

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German high-voltage grid operator Amprion on Tuesday said it was not too late to build enough gas-to-power plants to help Germany manage its transition towards renewables and plug supply gaps after nuclear and coal plants are switched off. Amprion, one of the country’s four transmission grid...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SpaceNews.com

Space Norway plots recovery mission for failed subsea cable

TAMPA, Fla. — Space Norway said Jan. 13 it expects to start repairing next month one of two undersea fiber-optic cables it operates between its Svalbard satellite station and mainland Norway, after a failure left the Arctic region without a backup connection. Investigations are continuing into the extent and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Undersea cable connecting Norway and Arctic satellite station is mysteriously damaged – as Britain's new defence chief warns Putin could sever such wires to cut off UK's internet

An undersea fiberoptic cable which provides vital internet connection and communications links between mainland Norway and the Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic Ocean has mysteriously been put out of action. The outage on the subsea communications cable, which is the northern most cable of its kind in the world, first...
ECONOMY
