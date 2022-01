The video game industry is still reeling over the announcement that Microsoft had purchased Activision Blizzard for roughly $68 billion. Since then everyone in the video game community has had a plethora of questions in relation to this earth shattering event. Perhaps the most prevalent question has to do with a company that had nothing to do with this transaction; Sony. The PlayStation company has been quiet for the past couple of days in regards to the acquisition, until now. Sony recently gave a statement to The Wall Street Journal in which they mention that they are fully expecting, at the very least, Activision’s titles to remain “multiplatform.”

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO