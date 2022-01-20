ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Product delivery in hybrid organizations

Agile project management has progressively spread, however, most companies don’t use...

Quality Assurance, quality Control in an AGILE world

I am not just speaking about a QA during a project lifecycle but in an operational lifecycle. When implementing AGILE approach in a company and when modernizing the IT development using DevSecOps, we can note changes un the internal processes and in the organization. Do you know any book or...
Project HEADWAY: A Wish For the Future of Project Management

At the start of the year, we often look ahead to the future. We consider what we would like for ourselves, for our families, and for our communities. Project management is a large and growing community. In a few short decades, the discipline of project management has been embraced by a wide variety of industries in a vast number of organizations, in every corner of the world. Project management is an essential means by which products are created, services evolve and change is implemented. Large or small, projects most often represent what makes a difference.
Harness releases open version of continuous delivery product with access to source code

Bansal is reluctant to use the term “open source” because it carries some big connotations with it and he doesn’t want to misrepresent what the company is doing. But starting today, he is making the source code for the community edition of the continuous delivery tool available for any developer to use under the “source-accessible PolyForm Shield license.”
The Agile Enterprise: COVID & Lessons Learned

COVID - the word that has impacted our lives at a planetary level over the past couple of years. The changes introduced by the pandemic impacted organizations as a whole and, of course, the way we deliver projects. This webinar is a practitioner's reflections on how COVID accelerated (real) agility, not only by forcing people to think outside of the box but to learn how to adapt to a new 'normal'; work and collaborate remotely; and use technology to support change rather than driving it. From an Agile perspective, COVID forced agility beyond small 'projects' delivered by a team of software developers. COVID also uncovered some shortcomings of the Manifesto for Agile Software Development version of Agile.
The impact on Construction Projects during the Covid-19 Pademic.

I am pursuing a MSc in Project Management and currently I am on the trajectory of selecting a topic for my Research Proposal academic paper however, I am looking at the gap that affected my country during the Covid-19 Pandemic which was the the "Adverse Impact of the Covid-19 Pademic on Construction Projects". Can anyone share there thoughts on this please.
Futureproofing your business for Hybrid

How Microsoft Teams is empowering SMBs to communicate, collaborate and grow in the new world of work. To say the past couple of years has turned the world on its head would be an understatement. From small local businesses to global enterprises, organisations have been forced to pivot to new location-agnostic operating models – and at speed.
Event On-demand Sessions not being registered!

I have an issue with registering PMXPO 2021 sessions (and other on-demand events for that matter) as watched. When I started to watch, sessions 201 and 202 they were correctly registered on projectmanagement.com under PDUS AWARDED on my account page. But when I continued to watch the rest of the sessions, they are no longer recorded on projectmanagement.com. Why is that? I don't want to manually add these PDUs because these are PMI events and not 3rd-party events. Webinars, on the other hand, are being registered correctly on projectmanagement.com and transferred to PMI with no issues. BTW PMXPO sessions 201 & 202 have been successfully transferred to PMI and my PDUs were updated accordingly. I'm not sure why these 2 were properly registered and nothing else after that.
How businesses can best help employees disconnect from work

A number of countries have recently introduced legislation giving employees the legal right to disconnect electronically from work. Originating in France, right-to-disconnect initiatives mandate that organizations cannot expect employees to be available outside of their established working hours. Read more: The right to disconnect: Why legislation doesn't address the real problems with work This legislation has now expanded to Ireland, Canada, Spain and other countries. However, by maintaining a focus on a set of established working hours during which...
2022: The Year of the Hybrid Metaverse

When Neal Stephenson coined the term “metaverse” in 1992, he wasn’t envisioning a digital world that supported the real world. Instead, it was merely an “imaginary place” where people could go to escape the mundanity of their everyday lives. Fast forward to 2022 and the...
Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
