Product delivery in hybrid organizations

At the start of the year, we often look ahead to the future. We consider what we would like for ourselves, for our families, and for our communities. Project management is a large and growing community. In a few short decades, the discipline of project management has been embraced by a wide variety of industries in a vast number of organizations, in every corner of the world. Project management is an essential means by which products are created, services evolve and change is implemented. Large or small, projects most often represent what makes a difference.
