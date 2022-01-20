Product delivery in hybrid organizations

I have an issue with registering PMXPO 2021 sessions (and other on-demand events for that matter) as watched. When I started to watch, sessions 201 and 202 they were correctly registered on projectmanagement.com under PDUS AWARDED on my account page. But when I continued to watch the rest of the sessions, they are no longer recorded on projectmanagement.com. Why is that? I don't want to manually add these PDUs because these are PMI events and not 3rd-party events. Webinars, on the other hand, are being registered correctly on projectmanagement.com and transferred to PMI with no issues. BTW PMXPO sessions 201 & 202 have been successfully transferred to PMI and my PDUs were updated accordingly. I'm not sure why these 2 were properly registered and nothing else after that.

