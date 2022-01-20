ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Domantas Sabonis to miss significant time?

By HoopsHype
 4 days ago
Indiana coach Rick Carlisle announced during his postgame press conference that Domantas Sabonis “has (a left) ankle sprain that’s probably going to be significant.” The two-time All-Star landed on Russell Westbrook’s foot while going after a rebound at the 4:54 mark of the fourth quarter, fell to the ground and immediately started writhing in pain.

Source: James Boyd @ Indianapolis Star

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

ICYMI: My latest on why this trade deadline is like no other for the Washington Wizards and intel on how they’re approaching some of the biggest names available.

Domantas Sabonis & Jerami Grant ✅

Read: https://t.co/NB73tv5dyS pic.twitter.com/KaGLiwkAEJ11:33 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Domantas Sabonis last night:

✅ 20 PTS

✅ 12 REB

✅ 10 AST

It’s the 11th time Sabonis has recorded at least 20p/10r/10a in a game.

That’s one more such game than all other @Indiana Pacers players combined since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. pic.twitter.com/dzBIAhBFhH9:41 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers Domantas Sabonis sustains what could be ‘significant’ ankle sprain against Lakers indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar6:30 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Domantas Sabonis suffers significant left ankle sprain #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…6:16 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Jokic (49pts, 14reb, 10ast), Doncic (41pts, 14reb, 7ast), Sabonis (20pts, 12reb, 10ast), and more

Full European recap

Highlights, results, standings #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…4:00 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Rick Carlisle said Domanats Sabonis suffered a ankle sprain that is “probably significant” but didn’t want to come out of the game. #Pacers1:17 AM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Rick Carlisle says that Sabonis’ ankle sprain is “probably going to be significant” – 1:16 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Rick Carlisle says Domantas Sabonis has an ankle sprain “that is probably going to be significant.” – 1:16 AM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

This crunch time possession sums up #Lakers. Melo tries to switch off LeVert who’s been hunting him like a timberwolf in 4th. THT passes his switch on Sabonis, who’s going to post him, w/LBJ. Melo scrambles back but too late. LeVert is red hot. LBJ chucks an F it 3 in response 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RunZS4QSoA1:08 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Final: #Pacers 111, Lakers 104.

Caris LeVert scores 22 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. Domantas Sabonis with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Malcolm Brogdon with 19 points.

LeBron James with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. – 12:55 AM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers beat the Lakers 111-104 to pick up their 4th road win of the season. Incredible 4th quarter from Caris LeVert made it happen – he finished with 30 points on 12/16 shooting. Sabonis has a triple-double, too. – 12:55 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Sabonis had his fourth triple-double (15-10-10) of the season, Pacers used a 23-7 run to get ahead by eight. – 12:42 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Sabonis has a triple-double btw. 15-10-10. #Pacers12:40 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Dwight Howard just called for an offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis. Lol he shoved Sabonis in the back on a rebound and then told the ref he was flopping. #Pacers12:07 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Nice rhythm from THT tonight on his jumper. He’s 4 for 5 overall, and 2 for 3 from 3 after a step-back triple over Sabonis.

LAL lead 44-31. – 11:18 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Lol like I’ve said before, Sabonis has to be bleeding to get a foul call in the lane. #Pacers11:17 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Domantas Sabonis just threw LeBron’s shot at the first quarter buzzer.

Lakers lead 32-23.

LeBron leads all scorers with 10 points. Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte both have 6 for the #Pacers. – 11:12 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron’s stepback percentage would be like 85 percent if he faced Domantas Sabonis every night – 11:07 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Lance comes in, Sabonis comes in soon after. Smart of Carlisle to link up their minutes after going away from that last game. – 11:06 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

A quick 9-2 start from the Lakers, with LeBron James — after a spectacular finish over Domantas Sabonis — heading to the FT line with a chance to make it 10-2 less than three minutes into this game. – 10:46 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Sabonis put the #Pacers on the board with a layup. – 10:44 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers starters:

— Malcolm Brogdon

— Caris LeVert

— Justin Holiday

— Torrey Craig

— Domantas Sabonis – 10:10 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Malcolm Brogdon returns tonight for the Pacers. He’s starting at the Lakers, along with LeVert, Holiday, Craig and Sabonis.

Lakers going with Westbrook, Bradley, Ariza, LeBron and Dwight. – 10:02 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Kings interested in Sabonis trade, would put Fox in deal nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/19/rep…1:05 PM

Scott Agness: Sabonis (calf), Brogdon (Achilles) and Lamb (wrist) are all questionable for tonight in Chicago. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan and Lonzo Ball are both in the protocols. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / December 26, 2021

