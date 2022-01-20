Domantas Sabonis to miss significant time?

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle announced during his postgame press conference that Domantas Sabonis “has (a left) ankle sprain that’s probably going to be significant.” The two-time All-Star landed on Russell Westbrook’s foot while going after a rebound at the 4:54 mark of the fourth quarter, fell to the ground and immediately started writhing in pain.

Source: James Boyd @ Indianapolis Star

Domantas Sabonis & Jerami Grant

Domantas Sabonis & Jerami Grant ✅

https://t.co/NB73tv5dyS

Domantas Sabonis last night:

✅ 20 PTS

✅ 12 REB

✅ 10 AST

It’s the 11th time Sabonis has recorded at least 20p/10r/10a in a game.

It's the 11th time Sabonis has recorded at least 20p/10r/10a in a game.

That's one more such game than all other @Indiana Pacers players combined since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976.

Jokic (49pts, 14reb, 10ast), Doncic (41pts, 14reb, 7ast), Sabonis (20pts, 12reb, 10ast), and more

Full European recap

Highlights, results, standings #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:00 AM

Domantas Sabonis suffered a ankle sprain that is "probably significant" but didn't want to come out of the game.

This crunch time possession sums up Lakers. Melo tries to switch off LeVert who's been hunting him like a timberwolf in 4th. THT passes his switch on Sabonis, who's going to post him, w/LBJ. Melo scrambles back but too late. LeVert is red hot. LBJ chucks an F it 3 in response

Final: #Pacers 111, Lakers 104.

Caris LeVert scores 22 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. Domantas Sabonis with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Malcolm Brogdon with 19 points.

LeBron James with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. – 12:55 AM

Pacers beat the Lakers 111-104 to pick up their 4th road win of the season. Incredible 4th quarter from Caris LeVert made it happen – he finished with 30 points on 12/16 shooting. Sabonis has a triple-double, too.

Dwight Howard just called for an offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis. He shoved Sabonis in the back on a rebound and then told the ref he was flopping.

Nice rhythm from THT tonight on his jumper. He's 4 for 5 overall, and 2 for 3 from 3 after a step-back triple over Sabonis.

LAL lead 44-31.

LAL lead 44-31. – 11:18 PM

Sabonis has to be bleeding to get a foul call in the lane.

Domantas Sabonis just threw LeBron’s shot at the first quarter buzzer.

Lakers lead 32-23.

LeBron leads all scorers with 10 points. Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte both have 6 for the #Pacers. – 11:12 PM

LeBron's stepback percentage would be like 85 percent if he faced Domantas Sabonis every night

Lance comes in, Sabonis comes in soon after. Smart of Carlisle to link up their minutes after going away from that last game.

A quick 9-2 start from the Lakers, with LeBron James — after a spectacular finish over Domantas Sabonis — heading to the FT line with a chance to make it 10-2 less than three minutes into this game.

Sabonis put the Pacers on the board with a layup.

#Pacers starters:

— Malcolm Brogdon

— Caris LeVert

— Justin Holiday

— Torrey Craig

— Domantas Sabonis – 10:10 PM

Malcolm Brogdon returns tonight for the Pacers. He’s starting at the Lakers, along with LeVert, Holiday, Craig and Sabonis.

Lakers going with Westbrook, Bradley, Ariza, LeBron and Dwight. – 10:02 PM

Scott Agness: Sabonis (calf), Brogdon (Achilles) and Lamb (wrist) are all questionable for tonight in Chicago. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan and Lonzo Ball are both in the protocols. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / December 26, 2021