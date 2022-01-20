ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Analyst: 2022 Should Be Strong For Healthcare M&A

By Ted Knutson
GlobeSt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 should be strong for healthcare M&A with a surge of buyers from big tech and...

www.globest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Reasons Blue Owl Capital Should Generate Strong Earnings Growth

Although Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (NYSE:OWL) stock has been underperforming, the company enjoys a high-growth, high-margin and capital-light business, according to BofA Securities. The Blue Owl Capital Analyst: Craig Siegenthaler initiated coverage of Blue Owl Capital with a Buy rating and a price target of $18. The Blue Owl...
STOCKS
GlobeSt.com

The 3 Biggest Trends in Healthcare in 2022

The healthcare sector was one of the beneficiaries of the pandemic. The healthcare industry is rapidly growing. As investors plan for 2022, Meridian CEO John Pollock is predicting three trends will drive activity healthcare real estate. First, expect more outpatient sectors. The transition to outpatient facilities has been an ongoing...
HEALTH SERVICES
thebeveragejournal.com

Strong End-of-Year Sales Reported by Analysts

Positive consumer outlook and current sales trends created the strong finish to 2021 for the on-premise sector, CGA research analysts said based on polling data merged with analysis from CGA’s BeverageTrak service on how beer, wine and spirits are being ordered and distributed. The U.S. market was set to perform strongly ahead of the holidays and did so, with 2022 “looking promising.” Retail sales for most major beverage categories and companies in IRI tracked channels improved in December measured through Dec. 26 vs. the 4Q21 run-rate. Christmas Week 2021 was the second highest beverage alcohol sales week ever in terms of growth rates, and the “holiday surge delivered” with the week ended Dec. 26, just behind the Fourth of July 2020, according to IRI. Total sales were up 1% vs. a year ago and up 12% vs. 2019 for the Christmas week, reaching about $1.66 billion in IRI-measured channels. By category, total wine sales were up 1.6% for the week compared to 2020; spirits sales were up 4.7%; and beer sales were flattish (-0.6%). In control states as measured by NABCA, the distilled spirits category reported 8.3%-dollar sales growth, while volumes increased 4.0%.
RETAIL
GlobeSt.com

Investors Emphasize ESG As They Bid for Properties

Investors are rethinking sustainability in their bids for new properties, with factors like improving resilience, reducing carbon emissions and enhancing employee well-being top of mind, according to a new report from JLL. “The role of buildings in creating a more sustainable future is now in the spotlight,” says Lori Mabardi,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#M A#Irving Levin Associates#Levinpro Hc
GlobeSt.com

Office Investors Will Bypass Primary Markets in 2022

Despite a relatively strong end to the fourth quarter, office investors are still likely to remain on the sidelines in primary markets as rent remains flat and outpaced by inflation and high borrowing costs. A new analysis from research economist Scholastica Cororaton of the National Association of Realtors predicts that...
BUSINESS
GlobeSt.com

BlackRock on the Future of Private Market CRE Investing

As BlackRock recently released its outlook on private markets—still attractive risk premiums that can offer portfolio resistance—some of its general observations have relevance to commercial real estate. BlackRock discusses the 3Ds of decarbonization, digitalization, and decentralization. Moving from fossil fuels, the transformation of the digital world, and distribution...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Healthcare M&A Set For Lots of Deals in 2022

A frenzy of merger and acquisition activity could spell opportunity for health care stock investors – especially in data, biotech, pharma, and medical devices. “The year 2021 went out with a bang for health care M&A action, with major tech companies getting in on the action," Curran wrote recently on Real Money. "But this year should see lots more buys ahead with hundreds of billions of dollars waiting to be spent, according to several experts,” said The Street’s Kevin Curran in Real Money.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
GlobeSt.com

DigitalBridge Closes Fund at $8.3B

BOCA RATON, FL – DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment management platform, DigitalBridge Investment Management has closed its second flagship fund, DigitalBridge Partners II LP with $8.3 billion in commitments. The total raise surpasses the fund’s original target of $6 billion. Ingrid Tunberg sits on the editorial team as...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Should I buy Wells Fargo shares after strong Q4 results?

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) shares have advanced more than 20% since the beginning of 2022 year, and the bank reported strong fourth-quarter results this Friday. Wells Fargo has proven its stability in 2021, and CEO Charles Scharf said that the outlook for the upcoming quarters remains positive. Momentum...
STOCKS
The Press

Illumina delivers 2021 results ahead of expectations, strong 2022 guidance and deep pipeline of long-term growth opportunities at 2022 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Chief Executive Officer, Francis deSouza, discussed today the company's strong growth trajectory, including 2021 results and 2022 guidance. deSouza also announced new partnerships and technologies that will advance the company's mission of improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy