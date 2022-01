Scotland recorded the worst ever accident and emergency waiting times in the first week of the year, NHS figures reveal.Almost a third (32.6%) of the 21,163 patients attending A&E waited more than four hours before they were admitted to the hospital, transferred or discharged.The Scottish Government’s target of 95% of patients being attended to within four hours has not been met since July 2020 and the 67.4% seen in that time during the week ending January 9 is the lowest ever recorded.Of the 6,902 patients who waited longer than four hours, 2,079 waited over eight hours and 690 people spent...

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO