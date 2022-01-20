Sunny, But Cold Today

Snow will continue to fall through parts of our area through Monday morning. Snow will shift farther east, affecting our area for the Monday morning commute as another batch of snow comes through from the northwest. Altogether, most communities in southern Minnesota will be between 1" to 2", while most in northern Iowa will top off at 1" due to the streakiness of the snow that fell through in the afternoon along with snow shifting east during the overnight. Impacts will be greater on the morning commute with roads becoming slick in spots along with limited visibility due to both the snow falling as well as blowing snow as the wind speeds pick up. Winds out of the southwest will provide a jet of warmer air, allowing for further instability in the atmosphere and for the snow to continue during the overnight and through the morning commute. As such, an Alert Day will be added for Monday morning only as more cars are expected on the roads due to people going back to work.

