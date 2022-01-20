Missing woman with dementia found safe after being reported missing in Virginia Beach

UPDATE: Lattie Wallace was safely located, police say.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a missing 80-year-old with dementia.

Police say Lattie Wallace was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday by staff at Pelican Health at 5580 Daniel Smith Road, off Newton Road.

Wallace is about 5-feet-2 inches tall, and 116 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow nightgown with a flower print and was believed to be barefoot.

She has very garbled speech, police say, and doesn’t remember where she lives.

Virginia Beach police and Virginia State Police search and rescue teams are canvassing the area for Wallace. State Police have activated a Senior Alert.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

