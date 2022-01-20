ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing woman with dementia found safe after being reported missing in Virginia Beach

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Lattie Wallace was safely located, police say.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a missing 80-year-old with dementia.

Police say Lattie Wallace was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday by staff at Pelican Health at 5580 Daniel Smith Road, off Newton Road.

Wallace is about 5-feet-2 inches tall, and 116 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow nightgown with a flower print and was believed to be barefoot.

She has very garbled speech, police say, and doesn’t remember where she lives.

Virginia Beach police and Virginia State Police search and rescue teams are canvassing the area for Wallace. State Police have activated a Senior Alert.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

Appatight
4d ago

If she have children or whoever she has that can care for her needs to get her an Apple Watch or something where they can keep track of their location.

