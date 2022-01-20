ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dodging A Little Snow

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are tracking three weak waves of energy moving through our area, bringing back several chances for light snow in quick succession. The first will be...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Sunday Night/Monday Morning Snow Update

Snow will continue to fall through parts of our area through Monday morning. Snow will shift farther east, affecting our area for the Monday morning commute as another batch of snow comes through from the northwest. Altogether, most communities in southern Minnesota will be between 1" to 2", while most in northern Iowa will top off at 1" due to the streakiness of the snow that fell through in the afternoon along with snow shifting east during the overnight. Impacts will be greater on the morning commute with roads becoming slick in spots along with limited visibility due to both the snow falling as well as blowing snow as the wind speeds pick up. Winds out of the southwest will provide a jet of warmer air, allowing for further instability in the atmosphere and for the snow to continue during the overnight and through the morning commute. As such, an Alert Day will be added for Monday morning only as more cars are expected on the roads due to people going back to work.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Fast Storm System To Bring Snow To Parts Of Delaware Valley Sunday Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fast-moving clipper-type storm system that moved past the Philadelphia area Sunday evening is wrapping up. Areas where snow accumulated with overnight lows in the 20’s will be icy. Areas north and west of Philadelphia saw anywhere from a coating to 1 inch of snow. Cold patterns persist all week with highs in the 20’s and 30’s. Tuesday is the only day we will be near average in the low 40’s. There’s a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, then another fast-moving clipper passes at night with clouds to bring a chance of scattered light snow showers, mainly well north of Philly. Precipitation chances have decreased for Tuesday with only a chance of a spotty rain or snow shower. A bitter blast returns Wednesday and Thursday with a high in 20’s and lows in single digits and teens.  A high of 26 degrees on Wednesday will make for our fourth sub-30° high this in January — the most in four years, since January 2018. Cold front to bring a chance of light snow on Friday CBS3’s Tammie Souza and Lauren Casey contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WCPO

First snow, next up is rain! A little bit of everything today

Light snow passed through the area this morning producing a dusting in a few locations, especially north of the Ohio River. This is from an Alberta Clipper and the system isn't done with us yet. This afternoon, the same clipper continues to bring in a line of light rainfall from...
CINCINNATI, OH
Hillsdale Daily News

Weekend snowfall breaks 'snow drought'

Hillsdale County, like much of southern Michigan, has experienced a historical "snow drought" for much of the beginning of this winter season, but that likely ended over the weekend. While earlier snowstorms led to slight accumulations, warmer weather in following weeks melted away what little snow had fallen. Southern Michigan was hit with a...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WHEC TV-10

First Alert: A little snow tonight and plenty of cold ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Frigid start to the day with clear skies and some sunshine. Clouds will be on the increase midday into the afternoon with a little light snow developing around 4-5pm. Plan on some light snow into tonight with accumulations around an inch. A few lake flakes tomorrow and nuisance snow showers through the end of the week with minimal amounts.
ROCHESTER, NY

