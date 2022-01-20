UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A prosecutor in Mexico say the killing of two Canadians at a Caribbean coast resort last week was motivated by debts between international criminal organizations apparently dedicated to drug and weapons trafficking. The chief prosecutor of the Quinta Roo state said the attack had been planned for almost a month. But Oscar Montes said a first group of assassins abandoned the job because there was too much security. A second coordinator flew in, apparently from Canada, to meet the gunman at the resort and carry out the killing, which also wounded another Canadian. On Friday, prosecutors said both dead men had criminal records in Canada.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 HOURS AGO