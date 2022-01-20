ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) — British police say they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas. Counter Terrorism Police...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman stabbed to death and her attacker hit by car and killed

A woman has been stabbed to death in the street by a man who was then run over and killed.Witnesses tried to distract the attacker in Maida Vale west London on Monday in desperate attempts to save the victim.She and the man stumbled into the road during the struggle and he was hit by a car.Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.“I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.“I tried to look...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British man killed in ‘sickle’ attack in Thailand

A British man has been killed and another injured in an attack believed to involve a sickle in Thailand. Marcus Evans, a 49-year-old from Berrow in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in the western Kanchanaburi region.He was found dead at his home with knife wounds, according to police. A 55-year-old man, also British, was injured and taken to hospital. He was reportedly a friend of the British man who was killed. Thai police said they had arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, which they believe involved a rice sickle.The instrument – which has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wcn247.com

Prosecutor: Killings of Canadians in Mexico due to gang debt

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A prosecutor in Mexico say the killing of two Canadians at a Caribbean coast resort last week was motivated by debts between international criminal organizations apparently dedicated to drug and weapons trafficking. The chief prosecutor of the Quinta Roo state said the attack had been planned for almost a month. But Oscar Montes said a first group of assassins abandoned the job because there was too much security. A second coordinator flew in, apparently from Canada, to meet the gunman at the resort and carry out the killing, which also wounded another Canadian. On Friday, prosecutors said both dead men had criminal records in Canada.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
London, TX
wcn247.com

Journalists across Mexico protest killings of 3 this year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The photographs of three recently murdered journalists have been hung on a barrier outside Mexico’s National Palace and journalists across the country say they plan demonstrations to protest the slayings. Inside the palace, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador faced journalists at his daily news conference Tuesday and promised again those responsible for the latest slaying would be punished. But precedent is not encouraging. Officials say more than 90% of slayings of journalists and rights defenders remain unsolved despite a government system meant to protect them. Three journalists have died so far this year — two in the border city of Tijuana.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wcn247.com

2nd arrest, 1 man sought in Thanksgiving stray bullet death

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A second suspect has been arrested and a third is being sought in the death of a man authorities said was hit by a stray bullet as he was eating Thanksgiving dinner in a home in the Philadelphia suburbs. Prosecutors in Montgomery County said Monday...
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS DFW

Jail Escapee Arrested Trying To Flee Texas At Southern Border

PROGRESO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Field Operations officers working an outbound operation at the Progreso International Bridge apprehended a man who escaped from the Bee County Jail on January 15, 2022 and was attempting to flee the country on foot. “This is a significant arrest as it underscores the public safety impact of our border security mission,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso Port of Entry. An arrest of this magnitude illustrates the vital role CBP plays in protecting our country and our communities.” The man, identified as Steven Guajardo Servantes, 40, is a United States citizen with an original charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury out of the Austin Parole Board. Officers turned Servantes over to the custody of United States Marshals for adjudication of the warrants.
PROGRESO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Uk Police#Synagogue#British Police#Ap#Congregation Beth Israel
FOX40

US detains smuggling ship, UK seizes drugs in Mideast waters

The U.S. Navy announced Sunday it seized a boat in the Gulf of Oman carrying fertilizer used to make explosives that was caught last year smuggling weapons to Yemen. The British royal navy said it confiscated 1,041 kilograms (2,295 pounds) of illegal drugs in the same waters.
POLITICS
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

I Spent Years Getting to Know a Teenage Serial Killer

At 3:15AM on the 24th of October, 2002, armed police closed in on a rest stop just off an interstate in Maryland. There, hiding out inside a blue Chevrolet Caprice, were 41-year-old Gulf War veteran John Muhammad, and Lee Malvo, then aged just 17. Together, for the previous 23 days,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
myrgv.com

Son of Gulf Cartel kingpin arrested again

Osiel Cardenas Jr., the son of drug kingpin Osiel Cardenas Guillen, remained in federal custody on Monday following his indictment on gun smuggling charges. Cardenas Jr. appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III for his initial appearance on the smuggling charges. Cardenas Jr. is scheduled to be formally arraigned on the charges Feb. 10. He was remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Heavy gunfire reported at Burkina Faso military base

Heavy gunfire rang out at a military base in Burkina Faso's capital early Sunday, prompting fears that a coup attempt was underway after weeks of growing frustration with the government's handling of the Islamic insurgency wracking the country.The government put out a statement acknowledging gunfire in army barracks but denying an army takeover of the country. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has not been detained, according to Defense Minister Aime Barthelemy Simpore.The gunfire comes a day after protesters demanded his resignation at a demonstration in Ouagadougou Kabore has faced growing opposition since his reelection in November 2020. He fired his prime minister and replaced most of the Cabinet last month.Violence in the once peaceful West African nation is escalating as attacks linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group increase. Thousands have died in recent years and around 1.5 million people have been displaced.
MILITARY
The Independent

Chinese teen sold by his birth parents, rejected by them again and bullied online found dead on a beach

A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy