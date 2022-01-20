ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dangerous Cold Wraps Up The Week

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack-to-back ALERT DAYS are in place for Thursday & Friday, as the dangerously cold air is back in our area. Morning lows will be near -15° both days,...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Sunday Night/Monday Morning Snow Update

Snow will continue to fall through parts of our area through Monday morning. Snow will shift farther east, affecting our area for the Monday morning commute as another batch of snow comes through from the northwest. Altogether, most communities in southern Minnesota will be between 1" to 2", while most in northern Iowa will top off at 1" due to the streakiness of the snow that fell through in the afternoon along with snow shifting east during the overnight. Impacts will be greater on the morning commute with roads becoming slick in spots along with limited visibility due to both the snow falling as well as blowing snow as the wind speeds pick up. Winds out of the southwest will provide a jet of warmer air, allowing for further instability in the atmosphere and for the snow to continue during the overnight and through the morning commute. As such, an Alert Day will be added for Monday morning only as more cars are expected on the roads due to people going back to work.
KAAL-TV

Dangerous Cold Returns Tue & Wed

We are going to feel another blast of dangerously cold air Tuesday & Wednesday, prompting ALERT DAYS both days. Tuesday morning, temps will drop to near -15°, with wind chills around -35° at times, if not slightly colder! Highs Tuesday will struggle to get above-zero by the afternoon! This will allow for a very cold night, with temperatures by Wednesday morning near -20°! A strong south wind will put highs well above-zero by the afternoon, but it will be problematic with those kind of morning low temperatures, keeping our wind chills close to -35°, possibly as cold as -40° for some! Cold air like this can be extremely dangerous, even life-threatening, if you are caught out in it for too long, and especially unprepared! A -35° wind chill means frostbite can occur on exposed skin in about ten minutes or so! Stay warm & safe everyone!
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Dangerous wind chills for this week

Temperatures and wind chills will decrease throughout the next few days with the coldest on Tuesday. Lake effect snow on the NW wind belts will be off and on throughout the next couple days as well. Next chances for widespread snow will be around Wednesday night into Thursday as a small clipper system from Canada will move in quickly leaving a layer of snow behind.
KAAL-TV

Tumbling Temps Today

Once the snow wraps up by the mid-day Monday, our forecast focus will go from the snow to the dangerous cold returning to the area. Look for temps to tumble all-day today, with highs set in the morning in the middle to upper teens, falling to the single digits by the late-afternoon. It will get even colder tonight/Tuesday, with temps dropping well below-zero! Stay warm everyone!
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
