NFL

Mike Preston: Why the Ravens should hold off giving QB Lamar Jackson a long-term contract | COMMENTARY

By Tribune News Service
Denver Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s uncertain whether the window for contract negotiations between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson is open or closed, but the team should shut it. The status of the negotiations can’t be determined because coach John Harbaugh has gone underground since the Ravens were eliminated from playoff contention by the Pittsburgh...

Pioneer Press

Ravens roundtable: Answering questions about the Ravens’ next defensive coordinator, Lamar Jackson’s value and more

The first big move of the Ravens’ offseason came out of nowhere Friday night: Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale is out after four years in Baltimore. His departure adds yet another wrinkle to an offseason that could dramatically reshape the Ravens’ roster and set a new course for their future. After an injury-marred season ended short of the playoffs, the team faces questions about went wrong over its six-game losing streak, the defense’s disappointing year, quarterback Lamar Jackson’s future in Baltimore, the offense’s direction under coordinator Greg Roman and more.
Denver Post

Ravens part ways with defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale

The Ravens announced Friday night that they’ve parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Martindale, a beloved coach among players and one of the NFL’s most aggressive play-callers, had served under coach John Harbaugh in Baltimore since 2012. After coaching the team’s linebackers for six years, he took over as defensive coordinator for Dean Pees in 2018.
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s six-word clap back about missing playoffs

Due to his injury, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had some bad luck towards the conclusion of the season, which resulted in the Ravens missing the playoffs. Despite the fact that Lamar was not on the field, his critics will continue to point the finger at him, with a few taking to Twitter to vent their displeasure at his absence from the playoffs.
russellstreetreport.com

The Future Is Now for Jackson

Lamar Jackson doesn’t appear overly concerned about landing a new deal with the Ravens. He admitted earlier this month that there has not been much progress with his contract negotiations. To his credit, Jackson is more focused on getting healthy and backing up safety Chuck Clark, who had some...
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Complex

Antonio Brown Says ‘a Couple Teams Called’ as He Plans for ‘Opportunity to Play Again’ in the NFL

Antonio Brown recently sat down with Complex for a wide-ranging conversation that covered everything from his rap career to his fallout with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers. Since he was released by the Bucs—who parted ways with the former All-Pro wide receiver after he walked off the field during the team’s Week 18 game against the Jets—Brown has spent most of his time making music. However, he maintained that he hasn’t stopped thinking about his football career.
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
