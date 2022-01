When Mike asked Laura to marry him, he didn’t know that a “yes” would mean a cut in benefits — that Laura would get less than $20 in food stamps a month. Would that keep them from tying the knot? In this episode of A Valid Podcast, Laura responds to Mike’s proposal. Plus, more about what this couple — who have learning and psychiatric disabilities — have faced and where they’ve found support.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO