Rabies vaccine clinics will be held on Thursdays, Feb. 10 and 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Bergen County Animal Shelter at 100 United Lane in Teterboro. Folks who are residents of New Jersey or those who adopted cats and dogs from the Bergen County shelter are welcome to bring their pets to the clinic. There is no charge for the rabies vaccine. If a pet has had a previous rabies shot, owners are asked to bring the certificate. Proof of ew Jersey residency is required.

TETERBORO, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO