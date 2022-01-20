ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Grading Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon, defense this season | No As on the report card

By Chris Franklin
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

By the time the Eagles left Raymond James Stadium Sunday, they had given up 35 points against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending their season with the loss. Sunday’s game was a summation of how the defense played the entire season. There were periods when the defense looked dominant,...

www.nj.com

FanSided

Meet the Eagles opponents for 2022 NFL regular season schedule

It seems strange to talk about the NFL Scouting Combine, mock drafts, and free agency before when we haven’t even turned the calendar from January to February yet. Pro football’s ‘season’ doesn’t end when the Super Bowl wraps though, and the Philadelphia Eagles most certainly aren’t waiting until the playoffs end to begin their quest to get back to the postseason at the end of the 2022-2023 season and, hopefully, make a bit of a run.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Looking at 12 veteran wide receivers the Eagles could look to pair with DeVonta Smith

The Eagles are heading into the 2022 NFL offseason with some offensive continuity and a need for an upgrade at the outside wide receiver position. DeVonta Smith established himself as a true No. 1 wide receiver, while Quez Watkins showed that he can be a valuable complementary piece as a sixth-round pick in 2020. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (2019) and Jalen Reagor (2020) have left a lot to be desired and Philadelphia now has the conundrum of needing to add another playmaker to the position.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Looks like the Vikings won’t be helping the Eagles get extra draft picks

Well, it looks like the Philadelphia Eagles will not be receiving some extra draft picks by way of the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings have narrowed their general manager search down to the following two “finalists”:. Browns vice president of football operations...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles linked to potential free agent and it’s a bad idea

We haven’t even reached Super Bowl Sunday yet, but you’ve watched the NFL long enough to know how things work. For every team that didn’t make the postseason and for every franchise that’s already been eliminated, the focus has already shifted to building towards the 2022-2023 regular season. Throw the Philadelphia Eagles in that category.
NFL
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cameron Malveaux
LehighValleyLive.com

If Eagles change their mind about Jalen Hurts, these 5 QBs in draft would make sense for offense

Two years ago, the Eagles submitted their draft card to the NFL powers that be, placing quarterback Jalen Hurts’ name on a second-round draft card with the team’s logo placed at the top. The Eagles already had Carson Wentz on the roster, the player they hoped would lead the franchise for years to come, but Wentz suffered a string of injuries that the franchise felt necessitated a need to get another quarterback.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Texans seeking second interview with Jonathan Gannon

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... We do know, however, that current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon impressed enough in his initial meeting with Nick Caserio & Co. to merit the organization pursuing a second interview. Gannon seems to have left every team he’s spoken with wanting more. Will Jonathan Gannon be the next head coach of the Houston Texans? If he’s as hot a commodity as the tweets above indicate, would he want the Texans job over the other ones he’s under consideration for?
NFL
profootballrumors.com

NFC East Rumors: Cowboys, McClay, Minshew, Eagles

Cowboys’ owner and general manager Jerry Jones participated in an interview with a local Dallas radio station on Friday in which he aired out some of his frustrations with the team’s 2021 season. He vocalized some frustrations about one of the team’s top cap hits, wide receiver Amari Cooper, not playing up to his contract. Charean Williams of NBC Sports wrote a bit about how Jones’s views could affect Cooper’s future with the team.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Three Eagles Who Can Not Be Back In 2022

Following a 31-15 beat down last Sunday in Tampa the Eagles have some very tough personnel choices to make. The Eagles showed a lot of growth this past year, but some Eagles can not return to the team in 2022. You can pick out a handful of options, but here are three of the biggest.
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Why are NFL teams salivating over Jonathan Gannon?

It’s a lovely Saturday in Philadelphia. Howie Roseman has devoted himself to Jalen Hurts, the Eagles seem to have a stable base, and the entire league wants to sign Jonathan Gannon as a Head Coach….for some reason presumably. It’s all well and good that the Eagles could be losing a coordinator who hardly came close to expectations this year, but why exactly does the rest of the NFL seem besotted with him, and what aren’t Eagles fans seeing?
NFL
FanSided

Ranking potential Eagles free-agent replacements for Anthony Harris

The Eagles have a huge decision to make with Anthony Harris in the offseason. The Philadelphia Eagles marched into the 2021-2022 NFL season with high expectations for themselves even though some of the people who were watching them disagreed. The most recent offseason didn’t just introduce us to a new head coach. We met a group of young assistants, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon included, and he put in his order for two guys he was familiar with from his time with the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

