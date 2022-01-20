ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

CIA: It’s ‘Unlikely’ a Global Campaign Is Behind Mysterious Havana Syndrome

By Allison Quinn
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Central Intelligence Agency has rejected suspicions that a years-long string of mysterious health ailments affecting U.S. diplomatic personnel abroad is the result of a coordinated attack by a global power. In a statement quoted...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome." The...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

No Evidence So Far of Foreign Responsibility for Havana Syndrome - CIA Official

WASHINGTON/BERLIN (Reuters) - The CIA has found that it is unlikely that Russia or another "foreign actor" caused most of the anomalous health incidents that have afflicted U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers worldwide for years, an official with the spy agency said on Thursday. The official, describing the conclusions of...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Bradenton Herald

If ‘Havana syndrome’ isn’t a global, coordinated attack as CIA now says, then what is it?

The CIA doesn’t believe that a foreign adversary is engaged in a global campaign targeting U.S. personnel wielding a secret weapon, intelligence officials revealed on Thursday. But the agency still cannot explain a core group of over two dozen cases — including those in Cuba that drove the phenomenon into the public consciousness over five years ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

CIA Skeptical of ‘Havana Syndrome’

New report links anxiety, mass suggestion and normal medical conditions to 'Havana Syndrome.'. Five years on and there is still no evidence that a foreign power has been attacking U.S. officials with a microwave weapon. Victims of mass psychogenic illness are experiencing real symptoms. It is not just "all in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Havana Syndrome#Russia#The Washington Post
TheDailyBeast

50,000 U.S. Troops May Deploy if Putin Overruns Ukraine: NYT

The White House is reportedly making plans to fight back as Vladimir Putin gathers more and more Russian troops at the border of Ukraine. Up until now, President Joe Biden has sounded cautious when asked about the prospect of a military intervention in the event of a Russian invasion. But, in a report from The New York Times, it’s claimed Biden is now moving toward a more forceful strategy. The Times reports Biden was presented with a plan at Camp David on Saturday to deploy an initial 1,000 to 5,000 troops to Eastern European nations, with the option to “increase that number tenfold” if the situation worsens. However, none of the plans under consideration include sending U.S. troops to Ukraine itself, the report states. Meanwhile, NATO confirmed Monday that it was putting troops on standby and bolstering Eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in preparation for a possible invasion. The Kremlin has denied it has any plans to invade, despite amassing some 100,000 troops.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
TheDailyBeast

‘She Is, Of Course, Unvaccinated’: Sarah Palin Tests Positive for COVID on Eve of Defamation Trial

A defamation trial pitting Sarah Palin against The New York Times was supposed to get started first thing Monday morning—but proceedings have been interrupted after the unvaccinated former Alaska governor tested positive for COVID-19. Palin is suing the paper over a 2017 editorial she says falsely linked her to a mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona. But, at the start of the trial on Monday, the judge had an announcement to make. “Ms. Palin has tested positive for coronavirus. She is of course unvaccinated,” said U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff, according to court reporter Frank G. Runyeon. Palin’s attorney then reportedly asked for a seven to 10 day delay in the trial so that she can be present for the jury selection. The Daily Beast has contacted the Southern District of New York for comment.
TUCSON, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Russia Denies Scheming to Replace Ukraine President

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has denied claims that they are working behind-the-scenes to oust Ukraine’s government and replace it with a pro-Kremlin administration. The claim, made by the U.K. Foreign Office on Saturday, suggested that Moscow was pushing former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev to lead the country and named several other Moscow-friendly pols for key positions. “Some of these have contact with Russian intelligence officers currently involved in the planning for an attack on Ukraine,” the Foreign Office said. Murayev personally denied the allegation on Sunday, saying his Nashi party was not pro-Russia per se. “The time of pro-Western and pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine is gone forever,” he said in a Facebook post in which he superimposed his face on a James Bond movie poster with the cryptic comment: “Details tomorrow.” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted on Telegram Sunday that the idea was far-fetched. “The disinformation spread by the British Foreign Office is more evidence that it is the NATO countries, led by the Anglo-Saxons, who are escalating tensions around Ukraine,” she wrote. “We call on the British Foreign Office to stop provocative activities, stop spreading nonsense.”
POLITICS
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

72 Beijing Olympics Personnel Arrive in China With COVID-19

At least 72 people tied to the upcoming Beijing Winter Games have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in China, according to the Beijing Organizing Committee. None of those who tested positive by molecular PCR test are athletes, but concern is growing that the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant may also affect competitors. Chinese authorities are using what they refer to as a “closed loop” bubble to mitigate the spread of the virus. “All Olympic-related personnel who entered China and Games staffs implement closed-loop management,” the organizing committee said in a statement. “They are completely separated from the outside society.”
SPORTS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy