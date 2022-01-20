Shortage Of COVID Tests In Hopkins County

Paris-Lamar County Health District (PLCHD) will be conducting another FREE COVID Testing Site Tuesday, Jan 25, from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm at The COVID Center, 1128 Clarksville Street, to help alleviate sick people’s backlog needing tests at the local ERs. No appointment is required, but you will have to be patient as we expect large crowds again. Stay in your car. We will bring the test kits to you to complete and give back. Results will return in less than 24 hours. Do not call because we are not answering the phone. We will serve as many as we can during this period. We have limited staff, so be patient and not get angry with us. We are doing this purely as a free community service! Please do not arrive before 4:45 pm.

LAMAR COUNTY, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO