Hopkins County, TX

Shortage Of COVID Tests In Hopkins County

easttexasradio.com
 4 days ago

Due to a shortage of COVID testing supplies, Christus Trinity Clinics, Urgent Care cannot guarantee that...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

easttexasradio.com

Free COVID Testing Tuesday In Paris

A free drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic will be held Tuesday evening from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the COVID Center at 1128 Clarksville Street in Paris. The Paris-Lamar County Health District operates the clinic to help alleviate the backlog of sick people needing tests at the local ERs. No appointment is required, but they expect large crowds. So please stay in your car, and they bring kits to you to complete and give back. Those tested will get the results in less than 24 hours.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris-Lamar County Health District Holding Free COVID Testing Tuesday 01.25.22

Paris-Lamar County Health District (PLCHD) will be conducting another FREE COVID Testing Site Tuesday, Jan 25, from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm at The COVID Center, 1128 Clarksville Street, to help alleviate sick people’s backlog needing tests at the local ERs. No appointment is required, but you will have to be patient as we expect large crowds again. Stay in your car. We will bring the test kits to you to complete and give back. Results will return in less than 24 hours. Do not call because we are not answering the phone. We will serve as many as we can during this period. We have limited staff, so be patient and not get angry with us. We are doing this purely as a free community service! Please do not arrive before 4:45 pm.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Health officials believe Dallas County has reached peak of omicron surge

DALLAS - A healthcare analytics organization believes Dallas County has hit its peak number of omicron cases. The Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation warns, though, that there will be difficult weeks ahead. One expert said Dallas County is at the top of the mountain, but at this height, there’s a...
DALLAS, TX
14news.com

Hopkins County looking to expand storm siren system

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders in Hopkins County are making plans to expand the county’s storm siren system. Officials there say they could really use about five more sirens. The county was equipped with 27 storm sirens the night the deadly storms hit Hopkins County in December. EMA Director...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
KSST Radio

Due To Shortage Of COVID Testing Supplies, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinics-Urgent Care Can’t Guarantee Rapid COVID Tests, PCR Available

By Holly Ragan, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. In partnership with CHRISTUS Health, Columbia Lodge #81 has been diligently planning an event aimed to build a community that is more secure, productive, healthy, and hopeful. We plan to have local experts speaking on a variety of health-related topics that will educate and empower community members to take charge of their own health and well-being.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. In partnership with CHRISTUS Health, Columbia Lodge #81 has been diligently planning an event to build a more secure, productive, healthy, and hopeful community. We plan to have local experts speak on various health-related topics to educate and empower community members to take charge of their health and well-being.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

COVID-19 data in Smith County: Transmission rate up 68% since Monday

The seven-day rolling rate of COVID-19 infection in Smith County has soared in the last three days, according to data Thursday from the Northeast Texas Public Health District. The “substantial” community transmission rate has increased by more than 68% since Monday, according to NET Health. Previously reported at 129.19 a week ago last Thursday then remaining stagnant at that same level Monday, the rate has now soared to 217.33 as of Thursday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
wevv.com

Hopkins Co. Schools Go Virtual Due to Staff Shortages

Hopkins County Schools is taking a Non-Traditional Instruction Day on Tuesday, Jan. 18th. According to an email from the district, a staff shortage is making it, "impossible to provide in-person classroom instruction." The email indicated the staffing shortage was related to the high rate of Covid-19 infection in the community.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Chamber Connection

It’s not too late to sign up for the Chamber’s Lunch and Learn next week. April Bliss, founder of Bliss Digital Innovations, will present the Chamber’s quarterly Lunch and Learn, providing small businesses with useful, timely information about digital advertising options that fit your small business. The...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
cbslocal.com

Johns Hopkins Study Suggests Rapid COVID-19 Tests Could Be As Accurate As PCR Tests With Children

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study by Johns Hopkins Medicine suggests rapid antigen testing is comparable in accuracy to PCR testing in children. Over a 7-month study in 2021, 1054 patients under the age of 17 took both a PCR test and a rapid antigen test at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital. According to researchers, among the cases found using a PCR test, 92.7% of those were also detected by the rapid antigen test.
BALTIMORE, MD
winonahealth.org

Supply shortage limits walk-in COVID testing availability at Winona Health

A current COVID-19 testing supply shortage is temporarily limiting the availability of walk-in COVID testing at Winona Health. COVID-19 testing numbers across the state and nationally have risen to new highs. This has a significant impact on the test kit supply chain and the ability to obtain the test kits needed for COVID-19 testing.
WINONA, MN
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County town hoping for community tornado shelter

WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (WEHT) – One month removed from the deadly December 2021 tornado, the images of devastation in places like Bremen and Dawson Springs are still hard to process. Just down the road in White Plains, a glancing blow from that December storm was enough to spark conversation for construction of a potential tornado […]
WHITE PLAINS, KY

