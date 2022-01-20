ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFTs Shatter Monthly Trading Record With $4 Billion In Sales—Here's Why They're Still Booming Despite The Crypto Crash

By Jonathan Ponciano
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
An explosion of fervor around the buzzy blockchain-based digital collectibles known as non-fungible tokens has helped OpenSea, the world's largest NFT marketplace, top $4 billion in trading volume this month for the first time ever, defying the broader cryptocurrency market's lackluster performance as celebrities and corporations embrace the hype around...

Markets Insider

The Nasdaq is poised for an oversold bounce after 15% decline, but investors shouldn't buy it, Fairlead's Stockton says

The Nasdaq 100 is poised for an oversold bounce after its 15% sell-off, according to Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton. "There are signs of intraday downside exhaustion supporting temporary relief from negative short-term momentum," she said. Stockton recommends investors use any bounce as an opportunity to reduce equity exposure. Sign up...
