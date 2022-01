Town of Verona residents could have up to two new people on the board this year, as both seats up for re-election are contested. It was guaranteed that there would be at least one new person later this spring, pending anyone filing to run for the Supervisor Seat No. 4, as incumbent Douglas Maxwell declined to run for re-election, citing his age as one of his motivations in stepping back. Not only did two newcomers – Deborah A. Paul and Kirsten Witte – file to run for Seat No. 4, but a familiar face is looking to challenge the incumbent for Supervisor Seat No. 3.

VERONA, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO