Bonds improved today! The rally was moderate by typical standards, but it feels like a huge victory in light of the 2yr highs in rates seen yesterday. It's not very different from last week's resilience. At the time, we were concerned that it could be a trap (or at least cognizant of the possibility). This time around, the same reminders are in order. It's pretty much that simple until and unless we see a much bigger push toward lower yields/rates. Even then, we need to see how bonds are doing after next week's Fed announcement before considering any tweaks to the early 2022 rising rate narrative.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO