25 Years Later, Reflecting on the Genius of “Trainspotting”

Hundreds of movies get made each and every year, and this has been the norm since the earliest days of Hollywood. When you add in world cinema, that is thousands of films each year. Many movies are forgettable, but there are some that manage to stand the test of time. Certain movies have a never-ending re-watch potential; viewer fatigue never sets in and each and every viewing can feel like the first time. Steven Spielberg is one filmmaker that has many of these types of films in his filmography, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial may just be his immortal classic. On June 11, 2022, E.T. officially turns the big 4-0, and if that makes you feel old yet also still young-at-heart, you are not alone as my 40th birthday is just one month later. Throughout my childhood, E.T. was that one film that never lost its sense of wonder, imagination, and heartfelt themes about the pains of growing up and learning to let go. I laughed and cried obviously with each viewing, but there was also something spellbinding about watching this film, and that certain something is a feeling that many viewers all share. Whether it’s the infamous quotes from the script’s dialogues, E.T.’s love of Reese’s Pieces, E.T and Elliot’s unique friendship, John Williams’ majestic score, or the superb practical effects, E.T. is just as immaculate of a film at 40 as it was upon its premiere.

