Economy

Why car prices remain so stubbornly high

By Chris Isidore
 4 days ago
New York (CNN Business) — Relief from record high auto prices could be coming soon. But that doesn't mean those prices will go back to where they were before the pandemic. A shortage of necessary parts — primarily computer chips — limited production of new vehicles around the globe. That left...

nbcrightnow.com

Car prices high, inventory remains low as auto industry faces challenges

KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Kelley Blue Book, average new car prices topped $47,000 dollars for the first time in December of 2021. Avery Suarez works as a sales consultant for Excalibur Auto Group, which specializes in used car sales. He says auto manufacturers have been experiencing issues with getting enough parts they need to produce new cars.
KENNEWICK, WA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Car prices expected to stay at record highs

DETROIT – If you’re in the market for a car, there’s no doubt you’ve noticed prices are up. The cost of a new car jumped 7% last year and used car prices are up 37% It’s a trend that’s expected to continue in 2022.
DETROIT, MI
dcvelocity.com

Consumer expectations remain high despite delays, shortages, and higher prices

Consumer expectations remain high despite supply chain delays, product shortages, and rising costs, leaving retailers focused more than ever on creating a seamless shopping and delivery experience, according to research from technology firm SOTI, released Monday. SOTI, which provides mobile and IoT device management solutions to a wide range of businesses, published the research findings in its From Clicks to Ships: Navigating the Global Supply Chain Crisis 2022 report. The research aimed to reveal how consumer behaviors are changing due to the pandemic, increased inflation rates, and supply chain problems. The company surveyed 10,000 consumers in eight countries, including the United States. Global economic concerns continue to pinch consumers worldwide. Among the report’s findings, more than half (52%) of U.S. consumers said items have become more expensive, and almost two thirds of shoppers (61%) said that one or more items they need are no longer available for immediate purchase. This has pushed consumers to settle for alternative products or turn to a different retailer to find items in stock, according to the report. The research also found that pandemic-induced consumer buying practices are here to stay, with nearly three-quarters of respondents saying they will continue to buy online, with purchases either delivered or picked up in store. When it comes to online buying in 2022, the research found that: 57% of respondents are less likely to order an item that requires shipping from overseas than a year ago; 56% find shipping time the most frustrating aspect of ordering online; 49% expect same-day in-store pickup for any item they order online; 42% say they will look elsewhere if delivery or pickup of an item is more than two days; 42% say they are buying more online and having purchases delivered directly to them. The trends place a growing emphasis on the need for supply chain agility and a seamless customer experience, according to SOTI. “Retailers need to find a way to accelerate innovation and implement technology to communicate with consumers and partners, while also taking into consideration the fact that we’re still very much in a state of flux,” Shash Anand, vice president of product strategy at SOTI, said in a statement announcing the research. “This places a premium on the need for flexibility and scalability.” Transparency and visibility are key as well. Nearly 70% of respondents said they expect to know where their order is within the delivery process at all times, and 64% said they are likely to do repeat business with brands that can deliver goods the fastest. Nearly 50% said they’d be more likely to do business with retailers that offer multiple return points, the research also found. Consumers from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, and Australia participated in the report.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
MarketRealist

Why You Should Consider Stocks With Pricing Power Amid High Inflation

U.S. inflation as measured by the CPI rose 7 percent in 2021, which is the biggest rise since 1982. Over the last decade, central banks in developed markets have been taking steps to increase inflation. However, over the last year, inflation is running way above what central banks are comfortable with. In an inflationary environment, stocks with pricing power tend to do well. What are some of the pricing power stocks that you can consider in 2022?
STOCKS
BGR.com

As grocery prices rise, this one supermarket chain is offering big price cuts

We can’t go a day anymore, it seems, without news coverage of inflation — and, more specifically, price increases at grocery stores around the US. In terms of a recent snapshot of this trend, the price of eggs and fish, for example, was reportedly up almost 10 percent last year. Meanwhile, the price of steaks jumped 25 percent last year, compared to 2020. And because of the persistent inflation problem in the US at the moment? This trend will almost assuredly continue throughout this year. Which makes a recent announcement by one regional supermarket chain (Winn-Dixie) all the more extraordinary.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Motley Fool

2 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks to Buy in 2022

Ford's electric vehicle transformation is taking shape. Philip Morris International has become a leader in reduced-risk tobacco products. Everyone wants more for less, and value stocks can offer that. Many of these mature companies trade at rock-bottom valuations compared to their earnings and growth potential, making them an excellent bang for your buck investment.
ECONOMY
Axios

The high cost of bringing down inflation

Suppose the Federal Reserve had perfect foresight last year, and set out to keep inflation at its 2% target anyway — despite supply disruptions and labor shortages. What would that have looked like?. The answer: A catastrophe for growth, according to new research from the BlackRock Investment Institute. The...
AGRICULTURE
electrek.co

Government data show gasoline vehicles are up to 100x more prone to fires than EVs

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Unless it pertains to EV fires, as that’s more smoke and mirrors. There is an ongoing flow of misinformation publicized by the less informed (or downright malicious) purporting that electric vehicles and their battery chemistry are more prone to fires than their gasoline counterparts. Aside from the obvious argument that gasoline vehicles operate via combustion, a new study shows how much more prevalent gas vehicle fires are compared to EVs.
CARS
