A night after beating the New York Rangers, the Carolina Hurricanes could not handle the New Jersey Devils, losing the road game 7-4 at the Prudential Center. The Devils fell behind 2-0 in the first period and trailed 3-2 in the second, but then overwhelmed the Canes, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back. Carolina (27-9-2) dropped to second place in the Metropolitan Division as the Rangers won Saturday to reclaim first.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO