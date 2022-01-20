ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Resume or CV (Curriculum Vitae)? Here’s the difference

By Ladders
Ladders
Ladders
 4 days ago

Do you have a resume or a CV? And what’s the difference, if any? Many use the terms interchangeably. However, there are fundamental differences between the two. So, what is the difference, and when is it appropriate to use a resume vs. a curriculum vitae?

A resume and a CV are both used for job applications. However, they generally are not interchangeable. The primary differences between a resume and CV are what you use each for, their length, and the type of content included.

Resume or CV: Knowing the difference

In the US, a curriculum vitae, or CV, is most commonly used for jobs in medical fields, academia, and research. It provides a comprehensive and in-depth view of a candidate’s credentials, including education, training, work experience, research experience, publications, certifications, and professional memberships and affiliations. A CV can be a rather lengthy document compared to a resume.

A resume, on the other hand, is competency-based. It serves as a professional marketing tool highlighting a candidate’s past work experience, education, skills, and professional achievements. They tend to be no longer than two pages – depending on levels of experience – and are required for most job postings in the US.

What is a CV?

A CV is a detailed picture of your achievements and skills, emphasizing academic and research experience. As with a resume, your CV has your name and contact information at the top. From there, it includes information about your experience, awards, degrees, presentations, publications, relevant affiliations, and other notable achievements. Grants, fellowships, and professional licensures pertinent to the position you’re applying for are also included.

Curriculum vitae for entry-level candidates are typically a minimum of two to three pages. For mid-level candidates and higher, they can be much longer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vu1Ex_0dqlJTuh00
CV or not CV? – that is the question.

A CV summary is a condensed version of your CV, and it concisely provides employers with a snapshot of your achievements, skills, and qualifications. For example, employers that expect to receive a high volume of candidates for a position might request a one-to-two-page CV summary to begin the application process. As a next step, a full CV is generally asked of those that receive an interview for the position.

Is there a difference between US and international curriculum vitae?

In short — Yes. While curriculum vitae are requested primarily for academia, medical fields, and research in the US, they are asked for more frequently than resumes outside of the US. For example, it is common for CVs to be requested in Europe, Asia, and Africa for all job openings. However, though more detailed, the format of an international CV closely reflects the structure and requirements of resumes in the US.

International CVs often require more details regarding personal information compared to US CVs. This is partly due to more stringent employment laws in the US, such as the Equal Employment Opportunity Act, that prohibit employers from requesting or asking about specific personal details. For example, employers cannot ask about race, marital status, or how many children you have in the US, whereas other countries might allow requests for this type of information.

Pro Tip: It’s best to research the CV requirements for the country in which the position is located, as each country has different variations of requirements, including length and content to include.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7AXX_0dqlJTuh00
Yes, it’s a CV – but is it the right kind?

What is a resume?

A resume is a condensed version of your work history and education. A well-structured resume includes, at a minimum, your contact information, summary, work history, and education – generally in that order.

In most instances, a resume should be no longer than two pages, and it should be no longer than a page for entry-level and inexperienced hires. Resumes should utilize bullet points throughout to make them easily scannable by recruiters and hiring managers.

Tips for writing a CV and resume

Whether you’re writing a curriculum vitae or a resume, the goals are the same — to land an interview and the position. Though the structure and length are somewhat different, some commonalities apply to both. The following tips will ensure you write a powerful CV or resume to attract an employer’s attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AvvLr_0dqlJTuh00
Getting it right is usually about the rewrite.

Align your resume or CV to the position

Review the job description for the position and ensure that your resume or CV highlights the relevant experience, accomplishments, and skills you possess that align with it.

Optimize your resume or CV with keywords

Review the job description to identify keywords you can incorporate into your resume or CV. Keywords help your document pass applicant tracking systems (ATS), so it has the opportunity to be seen by recruiters and hiring managers.

Don’t leave any stone unturned

A resume and CV should include all relevant highlights that make you stand out from the competition. Be detailed and use quantifiable information for your achievements and accomplishments where possible.

Choose the correct industry format

Though there are standard formats for resumes and CVs, there are often nuances and slightly different preferences between industries. Research the types of resumes and CVs available online for your industry to understand what format is best for you. As discussed below, you can also work with a professional writer or agency to guide you.

Use a template

One approach to ensuring the proper format and layout of your resume or CV is to use a template. There are several free templates online to choose from. Ladders offers 73 unique resume template examples, including example text specific to that resume, that can be downloaded and edited free. Each includes a unique cover letter example, too.

Edit and proofread

It should be common sense, though you might be surprised to learn that one of the frequent mistakes recruiters say job candidates make is not proofreading their resume or CV. If needed, ask a friend to proofread your document for you or hire a professional writer or editor to do it.

Hire a resume or CV writing professional or firm

If you don’t have time or aren’t sure where to start, a great option is to hire a CV or resume writer or agency to help you. Ladders’ partner, Leet Resumes, rewrites professional resumes free of charge, and bases its approach on years of experience with resumes, recruiters, and the evolution of applicant tracking systems.

Submit your application with confidence

Use these tips to ensure you have a solid resume or CV to submit for job applications. Then, you can submit your application with confidence to land the interview, and hopefully, the job!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBWer_0dqlJTuh00
Oozing confidence means knowing you made the effort.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Curriculum Vitae#Africa#Cv
BGR.com

Two new $1,400 stimulus checks might come next month – see if you’re eligible

Don't Miss: Tuesday's deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more The Los Angeles Times Editorial Board became the latest entity, in a new commentary this week, calling on Congress to quickly revive President Biden's expanded child tax credit. Which, as everyone probably knows by now, this month reverted back to its pre-Covid max amount of $2,000 (instead of $3,600). That also means, at least for the time being, no new federal stimulus check in 2022 is coming. At least, not yet. “It’s deeply frustrating that one of the nation’s most potentially powerful tools to reduce childhood poverty...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
Outsider.com

Free At-Home COVID Test Kits: When USPS Will Deliver Them

With the omicron variant of COVID burning through the American population, it’s getting harder to get tested. Additionally, at-home COVID tests are frequently out of stock in stores. To better prepare the American people to deal with this new wave of the virus, the Biden Administration announced that it would send hundreds of millions of free at-home COVID test kits to citizens across the country. The USPS will deliver those kits.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechRadar

IRS will soon require a selfie to file your taxes

Paying your taxes online in the US is about to get a whole lot more difficult as the IRS has revealed that taxpayers' existing credentials will no longer work beginning this summer. Instead, the government agency is partnering with a third-party identity verification service called ID.me that requires users to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/

Comments / 0

Community Policy