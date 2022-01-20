PA Stalker Punches Through Glass To Steal Electric Bicycle: Police

Brandon Charles Latcheran Photo Credit: Lititz Borough Police

A 27-year-old Quarryville man wanted for tracking down a woman, punching through a glass door and stealing an electric bicycle has been taken into custody, authorities said.

Trouble for Brandon Charles Latcheran began Jan. 7 around 11 p.m. when he showed up uninvited to a home on East Lincoln Avenue in Lititz, trying to find a female visiting a resident, local police said.

Before arriving, he sent repeated unwanted text messages to the woman, even after she told him to stop, police said.

He tried to force his way into the home through the back door by kicking it and punching the glass pane, which resulted in damage to both the door and glass, authorities said.

Latcheran wasn't able to get inside, so he left -- taking an electric bicycle with him, police said. The bicycle was later found abandoned in the backyard of another person who lives in the area, Latcheran nowhere to be found.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Latcheran was taken into custody on Jan. 14, after a Lititz officer found him, police said. He was transported to Lancaster County Central Booking for an immediate preliminary arraignment. He was subsequently released on $25,000 unsecured bail and a preliminary hearing was scheduled.

