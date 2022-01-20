ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lititz, PA

PA Stalker Punches Through Glass To Steal Electric Bicycle: Police

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0FGd_0dqlGEWj00
Brandon Charles Latcheran Photo Credit: Lititz Borough Police

A 27-year-old Quarryville man wanted for tracking down a woman, punching through a glass door and stealing an electric bicycle has been taken into custody, authorities said.

Trouble for Brandon Charles Latcheran began Jan. 7 around 11 p.m. when he showed up uninvited to a home on East Lincoln Avenue in Lititz, trying to find a female visiting a resident, local police said.

Before arriving, he sent repeated unwanted text messages to the woman, even after she told him to stop, police said.

He tried to force his way into the home through the back door by kicking it and punching the glass pane, which resulted in damage to both the door and glass, authorities said.

Latcheran wasn't able to get inside, so he left -- taking an electric bicycle with him, police said. The bicycle was later found abandoned in the backyard of another person who lives in the area, Latcheran nowhere to be found.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Latcheran was taken into custody on Jan. 14, after a Lititz officer found him, police said. He was transported to Lancaster County Central Booking for an immediate preliminary arraignment. He was subsequently released on $25,000 unsecured bail and a preliminary hearing was scheduled.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Birthday Bender Comes To Screeching Halt For PA Driver Busted With Fentanyl, Cocaine: Police

A Pennsylvania man's birthday celebration came to a screeching halt during a traffic stop where police busted him with hard drugs, authorities said. Keith Andrew Livingston, of York Haven -- who turned 35 on New Year’s Day -- was stopped in the 700 Block of State Street of Lemoyne on Jan. 2 around 2:30 p.m., according to a release by West Shore Regional police.
YORK HAVEN, PA
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 4 Hurt In Cheltenham Crash

One person has died and four others were injured after a crash over the weekend in Cheltenham, authorities said.A car traveling along the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue in the Glenside section of the township crashed into a telephone pole, trapping the five occupants inside just after 1 a.m. Sunday…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Suffolk County Man Nabbed For String Of Grand Larcenies, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly committing a string of grand larcenies as well as multiple other felonies. Salvatore Paulette, age 32, of Shirley, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 22, following an investigation that determined he was responsible for six incidents of theft of electrical wire from the Patchogue and Bellport Home Depot stores between September and January, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Lititz, PA
Crime & Safety
Quarryville, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Quarryville, PA
City
Lititz, PA
Daily Voice

Man Assaults PA Resident In Their Home: Police

A man broke into a central Pennsylvania home the day after Christmas and assaulted one of the residents, according to a release by police. Randall Earl Krammes II, 57, of Narvon, assaulted and threatened the resident on Dec. 26 just before 10 p.m., according to a release by police. Krammes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Driver, 23, Killed When Vehicle Hits His Disabled Sedan On Palisades Interstate Parkway

A 23-year-old driver from Northvale was killed when his disabled car was struck by another overnight Monday on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine, authorities said. The victim's 2002 Honda Civic was stopped in the fast lane of the northbound highway about a mile before Exit 4 in Alpine when it was struck by a 2021 Subaru shortly before 2 a.m., PIP Police Detective Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bicycle#Police#Bike#Stalker#Through Glass
Daily Voice

Popular Jewish Singer Seriously Hurt In I-78 Crash, Reports Say

A popular Jewish singer from New York was seriously injured in a crash on I-78 in Pennsylvania, according to news site Hamodia and a tweet asking for prayers.The Spring Valley man was in the shoulder on the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 14.6 (Bethel Township) in a disabled Nissan S…
Daily Voice

Car Slams Into Hunterdon County Home (Photos)

A car barreled into a Hunterdon County home over the weekend, authorities said. The crash occurred outside a home in Alexandria Township shortly before 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to the Hunterdon County Technical Rescue Task Force. The crash destroyed a column between the home’s garage doors, which then had to...
Daily Voice

Icy Roads Send Jeep Into Homes In Nutley

Several homes on one Nutley street were damaged by a Jeep that slid on icy roads last week, authorities said. The 2021 Jeep Wrangler struck several properties on High Steet and came to a rest on its side around 12:45 a.m. Jan. 17, police said. The driver, who had been...
NUTLEY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

5 Displaced By 'Suspicious' Fire In Central Pennsylvania: Authorities

Five people have been displaced by a fire police are investigating as suspicious. Crews were called to a duplex fire in the 100 block of Lincoln Street near North Pershing Avenue in York on Sunday just before 10:30 a.m., according to fire officials. Two adults and three children were displaced...
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Home Struck By Car Twice In 8 Days

For the second time in eight days, a car plowed through the same Jersey Shore home, authorities said. At approximately 4:50 a.m. Sunday, Wanamassa Fire Company was dispatched to Bimbler Boulevard. The fire chief from the Ocean Township department found a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Singer From Hudson Valley Involved In Crash With Tractor-Trailer, Reports Say

A popular Jewish singer from the Hudson Valley was seriously injured in a crash on I-78 in Pennsylvania, according to news site Hamodia and a tweet asking for prayers. The Rockland County man, from Spring Valley, was in the shoulder on the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 14.6 (Bethel Township) in a disabled Nissan Sentra when he was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer around 2 a.m., PA State Police said.
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Hampden County Crash

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Massachusetts that killed one occupant of the vehicle and injured another. The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, near 967 Main Street in the Hampden County town of Wilbraham, according to the Wilbraham Police Department. Police said the two...
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
Daily Voice

Suffolk Man Caught Driving With Fake License Plate, Police Say

Police on Long Island busted a man driving with phony license plates, authorities announced. Suffolk County Police investigators said that Brentwood resident Darcy Brewster, age 37, was driving a gray 2002 Land Rover Discovery eastbound Montauk Highway and Barnes Road in Shirley when a Seventh Precinct Patrol officer noticed a paper Texas license plate on the vehicle at approximately noon.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
201K+
Followers
34K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy