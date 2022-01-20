ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

$17K Reward Offered For Arrest Of Accused '90 Day Fiance' Barbershop Killer

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Michael Anthony Baltimore Photo Credit: Cumberland County Crime Stoppers

A reward totaling $17,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a barber featured on TLC's "90 Day Fiance" accused of gunning down his former boss in Cumberland County, WGAL reports.

Michael Anthony Baltimore, 43, of Carlisle, has been on the run as the prime suspect in the deadly shooting of GQ Barber Shop owner Kendell Jerome Cook, 39, of Steelton, according to police. He has a lengthy and violent rap sheet, according to the US Marshals Service.

Baltimore came to the barbershop on North Hanover Street in Carlisle, opened fire at Cook, and then shot at another former barber, Anthony White, last May.

White survived but Cook died at the scene shortly after the shooting on Saturday, May 22 around 7:30 p.m., according to police.

Baltimore has been wanted on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm as well as recklessly endangering another person, according to court documents.

Rewards are being offered by:

  • US Marshals Service: $5,000
  • The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has offered: $10,000
  • Cumberland County Crime Stoppers: $2,000.

