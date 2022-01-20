ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Cybersecurity unicorn Aura to move HQ to Boston's Seaport

By Lucia Maffei
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sofia Kaufman, chief people officer at digital-security startup Aura, told...

www.bizjournals.com

A new, boutique accelerator for B2B software startups

A new program from the startup hub Venture Lane promises a twist on the typical accelerator model. The Boston-based organization announced today the launch of Venture Lane Studio, a traction accelerator for B2B software startups. The new accelerator is also supported by Silicon Valley Bank, Gunderson Dettmer LLP and Vouch Insurance.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Longtime leader of Downtown Boston BID to retire

Under Rosemarie Sansone's leadership, the BID has been credited with helping to transform the Downtown Crossing area. Please join the Boston Business Journal and CIBC for an expert look at the critical factors impacting the economy as we enter 2022. 2022 Best Places to Work. Best People + Best Place...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Five things you need to know today, and a Thursday medley

Good morning, Boston. Maura Healey is jumping in, and here are the five things you need to know to start your busy workday, plus a medley of musings for your morning. Citizens Financial Group is making the national expansion of its consumer banking business a top priority in 2022, with plans to lead with digital offerings, Greg Ryan reports.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

HORVATH & TREMBLAY SELLS CENTRAL PLAZA IN LOWELL, MA FOR DRAGON GROUP FOR $10,800,000

Todd Tremblay of Horvath & Tremblay procured a $10,800,000 purchase price for Central Plaza Shopping Center in downtown Lowell, Massachusetts. Central Plaza, with street addresses of 55-177 Church Street, is a 266,0000 sq ft parcel upon which sits 94,000 sq ft of buildings occupied by 12 tenants. Jim and Effie Dragon, of the Dragon Group, acquired Central Plaza in 2000 under ownership name Central Plaza Realty LLC. The Plaza was originally developed by Stop & Shop in 1965 where it operated a grocery store which it closed in 1979 after which Central Plaza was sold by Stop & Shop and subsequently owned by two other entities. The Dragons stated that the 100% occupancy that was maintained at Central Plaza throughout the pandemic gave rise to an unprecedented number of purchase offers. Upon information and belied, Central Plaza was one of about 15 out of 52 New England urban shopping centers that was able to retain all of its tenants during the pandemic; Auto Zone, Pizza Hut, Dollar General, Foodland International, Discount Valley, Walgreens, Rent-a-Center, T-Mobile, Church Street Café, Dr. Dental, Empire Hunan Restaurant and Choice Fitness. Jim Dragon added that, from the outset, his strategy was to create a composition of tenants who offer products and services that meet the needs of those living in the demographic near Central Plaza so as to create an urban shopping center that was ‘recession proof’, but Dragon stated, “I never imagined that our tenants would also be ‘pandemic proof’. After receiving an unprecedented number of unsolicited purchase offers early this past Summer, the Dragons decided to retain Todd Tremblay, of Horvath & Tremblay, to formally offer the Plaza for sale via an email blitz and a drone view of Central Plaza that was exposed to an extensive database of prospective purchasers. Within 2 days we received 15 ‘expressions of interest’ to purchase the property, and within 2 months we received 5 bona fide purchase offers from qualified buyers. Jim Dragon further stated “we acquired a shopping center that was 40% vacant and a bit run-down but we were determined to be patient and search out tenants that were positioned to enjoy long-term success in the center. This allowed us to create added value by making much-needed capital improvements; patience and vision were the key components to our success. We were also very fortunate that our son William, a commercial real estate agent with Jack Conway Commercial Realtors, completed a property management Certificate Program so that he could help manage Central Plaza. In addition, we also enjoyed great cooperation from all City of Lowell departments as we worked to make Central Plaza a source of great pride to us and to the downtown Lowell community. We had no immediate plans to sell Central Plaza but the recent outpouring of purchase interest from the marketplace during the pandemic forced our hand, so to speak. We will continue to own an abutting office building in downtown Lowell and remain ‘bullish’ on Lowell as a great location for real estate development and ownership. Horvath & Tremblay is one of the most active and successful Investment Real Estate Brokerage firms in the United States. Our advisors specialize in the sale of single tenant net-lease assets and retail shopping centers. They have experience successfully structuring sale lease-back programs, portfolio dispositions, and 1031 exchanges. Horvath & Tremblay is dedicated to being the best source of information and expertise in the marketplace for private investors, developers, institutions, and industry professionals.
LOWELL, MA
Boston Business Journal

Eastern Bank Completes Sale of Century Bank HQ To Herb Chambers

Atlantic Retail this week announced the sale of the former Century Bank Headquarters in Medford, MA to The Herb Chambers Companies. The sale was completed on December 23, 2021 for $20,500,000. Located at 400 Mystic Avenue, the property sits on 4.87 acres and comprises 89,000 SF across two buildings. “We have been active in Boston’s urban fringe for the Chambers team over the past several years. The former Century Bank HQ building is a large tract, a functional modern building, and a beacon off I-93. Mr. Chambers’ ability to move quickly and decisively was paramount in securing the off-market purchase of 400 Mystic Ave,” said Peter Considine, Partner at Atlantic Retail, who represented Herb Chambers. Scott Carpenter of JLL represented the Eastern Bank. The Herb Chambers Companies was started in New London, Connecticut in 1985 and has since grown to 60 automotive dealerships throughout Southern New England, primarily in the Greater Boston area and Rhode Island. About Atlantic Retail: Atlantic Retail is a privately held brokerage and advisory firm with a track record of successful representation of the nation’s top retailers and landlords spanning more than 30 years. Under the divisions of Atlantic Retail, Atlantic Urban, Atlantic Capital Partners, , the companies excel in the disciplines of tenant representation, project leasing, capital markets, asset repositioning, and portfolio disposition. With a team of nearly 100 knowledgeable and dedicated brokers and support staff, Atlantic Retail is committed to providing its clients with timely insight, well-informed strategies, and above-and-beyond service. Atlantic is based in Boston, MA with additional offices in Albany, NY; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Orlando, FL; New York, NY; Pittsburgh, PA; and West Palm Beach, FL. Please visit www.atlanticretail.com for more information.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Citizens Bank eyes national, digital-first expansion in 2022

Citizens Financial Group is making the national expansion of its consumer banking business a top priority in 2022, according to executives of the Rhode Island–based bank. Its upcoming acquisition of HSBC branches will give it locations in the Washington, D.C., area and south Florida, testing grounds for potential brick-and-mortar expansion into other places, its chief executive said.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

True Tickets announces first seed round

Digital ticketing service True Tickets is heading into the new year with its first equity financing and new plans for expansion. The Boston-based startup announced Tuesday a $5 million seed funding round led by Logitix, a ticketing company that optimizes pricing, distribution and inventory management for the live event industry.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Real estate Leads - January 14, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston

