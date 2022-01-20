ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Neighbours Episode 8766 (Channel 5 Fri 21 Jan 2022)

By Published on
memorabletv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode 8766: Kyle rallies the troops at the vineyard to clean up the...

www.memorabletv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

YouTuber Grace Victory, 31, who fell ill with Covid while pregnant says she imagined 'floating in a river' while in a coma for two months and savours 'mundane moments' like 'eating takeaway on the sofa' now she is well

A YouTube star who was placed in a coma for two months while battling Covid has revealed how she dreamed her body was 'floating down a river' while comatose and that she loves 'mundane moments' now that she is well. Grace Victory, 31, from High Wycombe, who has built a...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
HipHopDX.com

LL COOL J Flexes On 50 Cent + Soulja Boy 'Money' Challenge With Classic Throwback

The money challenge has taken social media by storm over the last several days. A sizable roster of rappers and celebrities have participated in the challenge in a plethora of ways — whether they’re using actual cash to spell out a phrase or making a point by using toilet paper to spell out things such as “IRS Watching.”
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans' Hearts Are “Pounding” After Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Major Season 5 News

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
TV SERIES
Closer Weekly

‘Love It or List It’ Hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin Have a Great Friendship! See Their Best Quotes About Each Other

Love It or List It hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin have established themselves as one of HGTV’s most iconic duos. The first season of the home design show aired in 2008 and was only just the beginning of their friendship. After more than a decade of helping clients find their dream homes, Hilary and David’s bond has withstood the test of time.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neighbours#Channel 5 Fri
iheart.com

Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Eddie Fans Are Going To Love Episode 13

If you love Blue Bloods and have been waiting to see Eddie Janko-Reagan get deep into a case, then this week’s new episode will excite you. Vanessa Ray plays the officer who also is married to Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes. What in the world will she be getting into this coming Friday night? Let’s get a little insight from this article by Matt & Jess.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Jorja Fox Won't Return for CSI: Vegas Season 2, Explains: 'I Just Can't Split Sara and Grissom Up Again'

“So goes Grissom, so goes Sara.” Expressing that sentiment and more, CSI vet Jorja Fox has announced that she will not be back for Season 2 of CBS’ CSI: Vegas. “For me, CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times,” Fox explained in a Twitter thread (below). “I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.” At the time that CSI: Vegas was renewed for Season 2, the word was that Fox could ostensibly return in some...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Drops Photos From a Wild Wedding Getaway With His Lady Love That Say, Basically, Nope, No ‘Chance’ We’ve Ever Had So Much Fun

“Ain’t no party like a Floyd/Noonan party, cause a Floyd/Noonan party don’t stop!”. Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd took time out from playing the emotion-heavy role of Chance Chancellor, who is struggling with PTSD following an explosion while also trying to bond as a family with his wife Abby and their new son, Dominic, to travel back to his home state of Texas for a family get-together. And if his social media photos are anything to go by, it was a really good time!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS fans 'predict' another major character exit after latest episode

NCIS continued on Monday night, and fans were left concerned that the CBS drama could soon be bidding farewell to another favourite fan character at the end of this season. The episode saw Agent Nicholas Torres, played by Wilmer Valderrama, reveal that he's not really feeling at home on the team anymore. After standing up one of his colleagues for a drinks date and bad-mouthing another, he decided to let off some steam when the opportunity to enter the world of cage-fighting for an undercover mission came up.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy