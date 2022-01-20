ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weedsport, NY

Weedsport hotel under new ownership

FingerLakes1.com
A former Days Inn in Weedsport has been purchased for $2 million by Neelkanth Hospitality, Inc. The Delaware company is looking to rebrand the hotel located at 2746 Becker Road.

Two brothers, Piyank and Jay Patel, has purchased the property from their cousin, according to The Citizen. They closed on the hotel in November 2021.

The former Days Inn will become a Red Roof Inn on April 1. Many updates will be made, including new furniture, paint, and flooring. The Patels also own a hotel in Delaware.

