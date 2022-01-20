ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Police: Penn Yan man damaged property of another person during village incident

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0urv_0dqlFEUW00

The Penn Yan Police Department reports the arrest of a local man following a complaint investigation.

According to a news release, Christopher Shay, 38, of Penn Yan was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.

The charges stem from an incident where Shay damaged property that belonged to another person.

The incident took place in front of the victims child, resulting in the endangerment charge.

Shay was transported to the Yates County Jail.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Police: Stanley driver failed to use interlock device on vehicle

The Canandaigua Police Department reports the arrest of a Stanley driver following a traffic stop. Matthew Bermon, 37, of Stanley was arrested for operating a vehicle without an interlock device, unlicensed operator, and no inspection after the traffic stop. Following investigation it was determined that Bermon was operating his vehicle...
STANLEY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Felony charge follows Canandaigua domestic incident

The Canandaigua Police Department reports the arrest of a local man following a domestic incident. According to a news release, Thomas Fathergill Jr., 32, of Canandaigua was charged with felony aggravated family offense and criminal contempt. He’s accused of unlawfully entering a residence on January 9. The person at that...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Crime & Safety
FingerLakes1.com

Ithaca man pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide

On January 21, 38-year-old Ithaca resident Robert J. DeFelice pleaded guilty to the Class B felony of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide after striking two girls with his vehicle, resulting in the death of 14-year-old Sophia Nickerson on July 21, 2021. DeFelice admitted to driving recklessly while under the influence of cocaine...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Android#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

One hospitalized after snowmobile crash in Wayne County

Deputies in Wayne County say they’re investigating a personal injury snowmobile crash that happened on Lumisville Road in the town of Huron. According to a news release, investigators say Darrin Frank, 21, of Huron was operating the snowmobile- traveling north in a farm field that was behind his residence- and attempted to slow down to avoid a stump.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Crews called to mobile home fire in Aurelius (photos)

Firefighters in Cayuga County were dispatched to a mobile home fire late-Saturday in the town of Aurelius. According to the Aurelius Fire Department, they were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. However, several departments assisted. Photos from the scene below:. Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
iPad
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

68K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy