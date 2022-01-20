Police: Penn Yan man damaged property of another person during village incident

The Penn Yan Police Department reports the arrest of a local man following a complaint investigation.

According to a news release, Christopher Shay, 38, of Penn Yan was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.

The charges stem from an incident where Shay damaged property that belonged to another person.

The incident took place in front of the victims child, resulting in the endangerment charge.

Shay was transported to the Yates County Jail.

