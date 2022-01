If you have an Nvidia Shield TV device you are probably already aware that it’s received a number of software updates over the years since the first variant launched back in 2015. Nvidia has refreshed the hardware a couple of times with the 2019 and Stick models, but it has made no differentiation between the devices when it comes to rolling out new OS updates, and the new Android TV 11 firmware is no different. Rolling out to all of the Nvidia Shield TV devices the new firmware includes Shield Experience 9.0 and a raft of new features such as 4K gaming with GeForce Now and app updates.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO