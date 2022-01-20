01/20/2022: FRIGID into the weekend….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge. A Wind Chill ADVISORY will be in effect beginning at 7pm…. last thru most of Friday morning…. for wind chill / feels like values of -15 to -30…. The surface analysis shows a system passing by to our...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the First Alert Weather Team, it is our commitment to you, that when we know new weather information, you know as well.
With that said, we are continuing to monitor the potential for a nor’easter to impact the mid-Atlantic and Northeast late this week and into the weekend.
Low pressure will be developing off the coast of the Carolinas and is expected to rapidly strengthen as it travels along the eastern seaboard and eventually into the Canadian Maritimes. Significant uncertainty remains regarding storm track, however the latest model runs are signaling the possibility of accumulating snowfall in central...
After a second straight day near 60°, colder weather is on the way for rest of the workweek, and it will get frigid to start the weekend. The coldest weather in 4 years is possible in Atlanta. Wednesday weather:. Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. High: 52°. Normal high: 55°. Chance...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon.
Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week.
Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night.
Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night.
We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning.
Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time.
Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation.
Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
It has been a very soggy 24 hours in Acadiana, and some of that wet weather has spilled over into early Tuesday morning. These showers will be on the lighter side but could still make for a messy commute to start the day.
The rain this morning will bring temperatures down and keep them there all week.
WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “A light to moderate rain has begun spreading across S LA and S MS this afternoon and will continue overnight and into…
A storm is forecast to develop and rapidly strengthen off the Southeast U.S. coast by the end of this week, bringing gusty winds and heavy snow — to New England, at least. A specific forecast for Maryland isn’t clear yet, but could include at least a few inches of snow. Meteorologists are confident conditions will be ripe for a strong coastal storm to develop off the Carolinas and head toward ...
