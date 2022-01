Just in case you missed the sign declaring that no COVID-19 home test kits were available at CVS this week, there were additional signs inside. The same was true elsewhere across the area — at out-of-town drugstores, at Target. Even the Worcester WalMart, closed down over several days for cleaning for the second time during the pandemic due to multiple employees reporting in sick with the virus, later had shelves emptied of the coveted test kits.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO