intallaght.ie
 4 days ago

Please read these Terms of Use (“Terms”, “Terms of Use”) carefully before using the https://intallaght.ie website (the “Service”) operated by In Tallaght (“us”, “we”, or “our”). Your access to and use of the Service is conditioned on...

intallaght.ie

The Independent

US ‘TLDR’ law would force websites to make their terms and conditions easier to read

American legislators are backing a bill that would force technology companies to make their terms of service agreements easier to read.The bill, called the Terms-of-service Labeling, Design and Readability Act (TLDR), would require websites to provide a “summary statement” for the contracts.This would condense legal terms into a more understandable format, as well as disclosing data breaches over the past three years, any sensitive data that might be collected, and how users could delete that data after signing up.“For far too long, blanket terms of service agreements have forced consumers to either ‘agree’ to all of a company’s conditions or...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Government ‘considering pause’ to NHS Covid vaccine mandate

The government is considering pausing its plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for NHS staff, according to a report, over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result.The new rules are set to come into force on 1 April – with the necessary gap between doses meaning that staff who have not received their first jab by 3 February will soon start to receive letters of dismissal.Both the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives have separately called upon Sajid Javid, the health secretary, to halt the move voted for by MPs last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
carthage.edu

Health and safety protocols for J-Term and spring term

As we start the week, the COVID-19 committee would like to reach out with new information to help get us through the peak expected this January, and then onto a safe and successful spring term. This will be one of several communications this semester to inform the community of current policies and practices as they may change given the internal and external environment.
KENOSHA, WI
intallaght.ie

Healthcare workers to get €1,000 bonus in February or March

THE €1,000 TAX-FREE bonus for public sector healthcare workers will be paid in February or March, according to the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Cabinet approved plans yesterday for the payment as well as an additional public holiday on 18 March and a national commemorative event. Frontline healthcare workers in...
HEALTH
intallaght.ie

Special Oireachtas committee on international surrogacy to be established

A SPECIAL JOINT Oireachtas committee on international surrogacy is set to be established, the Government has confirmed. In a statement, it said Justice Minister Helen McEntee, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman this week received confirmation that the committee had been approved. There is currently...
WORLD
intallaght.ie

Covid-19: 11,161 new cases announced in Ireland, 892 in hospital and 88 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 6,597 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today. There were also 4,564 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE website on Wednesday. As of 8am this morning, 892 people were in hospital with the virus, 88 of whom were receiving treatment in...
WORLD
intallaght.ie

Expert panel to examine individual complaints system for harmful online content established

AN EXPERT PANEL to examine the feasibility of an individual complaints system for harmful online content has been created by the Government. Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin launched the new panel this morning, following the publication of a new Online Safety and Media Regulation bill earlier this month.
POLITICS
The Independent

Women report waiting longer for operations and appointments in pandemic

Women are being forced to wait longer for operations and healthcare appointments in the wake of the pandemic, according to a new report.Research carried out by the Care Quality Commission, England’s regulator of health and social care, found 53 per cent of women experienced longer waiting times for appointments or healthcare procedures during the Covid crisis.The report also found three in 10 women experienced appointment cancellations.More women report grappling with these issues than men – with some 44 per cent of men saying they have experienced longer waiting times for appointments or procedures.Helena Mckeown, a GP who previously specialised in...
EDUCATION
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
AFP

US suits accuse Google of tracking data without users' permission

A group of top US justice officials accused Google in lawsuits Monday of tracking and profiting from users' location data, despite leading consumers to think they could protect their privacy on the tech giant's services. Google builds detailed profiles and sells highly targeted advertising with data collected from its billions of users -- with location being a key piece of information, argued the suits that seek to block the alleged practices. "Google falsely led consumers to believe that changing their account and device settings would allow customers to protect their privacy," said Karl Racine, the attorney general in the nation's capital Washington. These suits are the latest legal threats against Google and other US Big Tech giants, which have long faced probes and court cases but a lack of new national laws that would regulate their businesses.
INTERNET
Shropshire Star

Covid tests scrapped for fully vaccinated arrivals

This will be a major boost for travel firms and families planning an overseas trip during the February half-term. Coronavirus testing for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England will be axed, Boris Johnson has announced. The Prime Minister did not confirm when the travel rules will be eased, but it...
PUBLIC HEALTH

