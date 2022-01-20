ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas synagogue hostage-taker 'prayed for two years' for attack: reports

By Paul ELLIS, Anna MALPAS, Andy JACOBSOHN
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vFw4j_0dqlENOq00
Malik Faisal Akram was shot dead after a 10-hour siege at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas /AFP

A British man who took hostages at a Texas synagogue told his family he had prayed for two years to carry out the attack, media reported Thursday, as police made two arrests.

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn in northwest England, was shot dead by the FBI during a 10-hour siege in the small town of Colleyville last Saturday.

His four hostages, including a rabbi, were all freed unharmed.

The London-based Jewish Chronicle published on its website what it said was a recording of Akram's last phone call with his brother back home, where he outlined his aims.

Akram tells his brother, Gulbar, during the siege, "I've come to die", adding that he wants to "go down as a martyr" and is "bombed up" with "every ammunition".

His brother urges him to give himself up.

The BBC said experts believe the call is genuine.

Suggesting the attack was long-planned, Akram said: "I've prayed to Allah for two years for this... I'm coming back home in a body bag".

The recording raises further questions about the thoroughness of a recent investigation into Akram by British security services.

Media reports have said Akram was investigated in 2020 by Britain's domestic security agency MI5 after he spent six months in Pakistan.

But the probe was shut down after just over a month due to lack of evidence that he was a threat, and he was able to travel to the United States without being flagged as a risk.

British counter-terrorism police meanwhile said Thursday they were questioning two men after early-morning arrests as part of an investigation into the incident.

Greater Manchester Police tweeted that the men were arrested in Birmingham, central England, and in Manchester, some 21 miles (34 kilometres) from Blackburn.

UK police have previously arrested two teenagers in connection with the US investigation. They were released without charge. A property was also searched in Manchester.

Akram's family have said he had mental health problems and had a criminal record.

He had lived in Blackburn, an economically depressed former mill town, with his wife and six children but had reportedly moved out before travelling to the United States.

His father Malik Akram told the Daily Mail his son phoned home several times during the siege and claimed to have "hundreds of bullets".

"He has destroyed himself and he has destroyed us," he was quoted as saying.

- 'Lady Al-Qaeda' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qf1Tg_0dqlENOq00
Akram was from Blackburn, in northwest England, and had reportedly been investigated by British intelligence /AFP

In the phone call, Akram said he was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist known as "Lady Al-Qaeda" whose detention has been a cause celebre for jihadists.

"I've told them (the hostages): 'Bring her here'," Akram says.

"She's got 84 years (in prison). They're talking to her because I'm near the prison FMC Carswell", the jail where Siddiqui is incarcerated in Fort Worth.

Siddiqui, a 49-year-old US-educated Pakistani scientist, is serving an 86-year sentence for the attempted murder of US soldiers in Afghanistan.

She was sentenced in 2010, prompting protests in Pakistan and a call for revenge from Al-Qaeda's then number two.

Her lawyer has denied she had any involvement in the siege.

In an increasingly agitated call, Akram says Siddiqui was "framed".

He refers to the beheading of US journalist James Foley by the so-called Islamic State group in 2014, after the hostage-takers demanded Siddiqui's release.

"They let him die and they didn't release her but guess what, maybe they'll have compassion for fucking Jews," he says.

The Times on Thursday said Akram had twice been referred to a British government programme called Prevent, which aims to dissuade people seen as vulnerable to radicalisation.

It cited sources as saying Akram was referred in 2016 and 2019 over "concerns about his anti-Western and conservative Islamic views".

But it was unclear whether he engaged with the voluntary scheme, the daily added.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Airman sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and murdering Mennonite woman on way to Sunday school

A US Air Force airman has been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping a Mennonite woman from northwestern New Mexico, before fatally shooting her and dumping her body in a forest clearing hundreds of miles away.Mark Gooch, 22, was convicted of kidnapping and first-degree murder in October.His sentence was on Wednesday, nearly two years to the date that Sasha Krause, then 27, went missing while preparing to teach a Sunday school class.There is no indication that Ms Krause knew her killer. They are believed to have been strangers and their only connection was they were both brought up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Colleyville, TX
Shropshire Star

Tributes paid to ‘much loved’ astrophysicist shot dead in the US

Dr Matthew Willson died following a shooting on Sunday. An astrophysicist who was shot dead in the United States was “much loved”, his former university has said. Dr Matthew Willson, 31, was found dead at 2am local time after being shot in his bed in an apartment block in Clairmont Road, Buford Highway, Georgia, the BBC reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
TETON COUNTY, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aafia Siddiqui
WOWK 13 News

US man accused of faking death to avoid charges jailed in UK

LONDON (AP) — An American man who authorities say faked his own death to evade prosecution for rape and financial fraud before fleeing to Scotland was jailed Friday after he failed to show up for an extradition hearing. Nicholas Alahverdian, who has used a number of aliases including Nicholas Rossi, was denied bail at Edinburgh […]
Rolling Stone

Exclusive: Proud Boy Brawler Jailed for Role in ‘Other’ Jan. 6 Insurrection

The Proud Boy brawler Tusitala “Tiny” Toese is jailed in Washington state on charges related to storming the Governor’s Mansion complex on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents and a police report obtained by Rolling Stone. Toese is accused of having “unlawfully entered the governor’s mansion grounds,” and having “assaulted and obstructed a law enforcement officer while the officer was performing his official duties.” The incursion at the governor’s mansion was a West Coast echo of the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol. On the same afternoon that violent insurgents disrupted the Electoral College vote certifying Joe Biden’s victory...
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Infant among four bodies found near US-Canada border

Police in Canada have found the bodies of four people, including an infant, in a snowy field near the US border. The group died from exposure due to the frigid cold, which dropped to -35C (-31F) with wind chill, officials say. The bodies of a man, a woman, a teenage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Fbi#Pakistan#British#Rabbi#Jewish Chronicle#Greater Manchester Police
The Independent

British man killed in ‘sickle’ attack in Thailand

A British man has been killed and another injured in an attack believed to involve a sickle in Thailand. Marcus Evans, a 49-year-old from Berrow in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in the western Kanchanaburi region.He was found dead at his home with knife wounds, according to police. A 55-year-old man, also British, was injured and taken to hospital. He was reportedly a friend of the British man who was killed. Thai police said they had arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, which they believe involved a rice sickle.The instrument – which has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

French cannibal Jeremy Rimbaud escapes psych ward, attacks woman

A French cannibal who murdered a farmer and cooked his heart and tongue with white beans escaped from a psych ward this week — and brutally attacked a random woman walking her dog, according to reports. Jeremy Rimbaud, 34, beat the woman with a stick in Toulouse in southern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Trial Set For Pennsylvania Man Julian Khater, George Tanios In Assault Of Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick Who Died After Riot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A tentative trial date has been set for two men charged in the assault of a police officer who died after defending the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Thursday scheduled a June 6 jury trial for George Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater of State College, Pennsylvania. Prosecutors have said Khater sprayed U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and other officers with chemicals after retrieving a canister from Tanios’ backpack. Sicknick later collapsed and died. Khater, who remains behind bars, has pleaded not guilty to assault charges. Tanios, who is free on personal recognizance, faces numerous charges, including assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. Neither Tanios nor Khater have been charged in Sicknick’s death. A Washington medical examiner last April determined that Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes. Capitol Police accepted the medical examiner’s findings but said the ruling didn’t change the fact that Sicknick had died in the line of duty, “courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.” (©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Chicago Tribune

El Rukn general at center of bizarre Libyan terror plot to be released from prison

A former general in Chicago’s infamous El Rukn street gang who was at the center of a stunning plot with Libya to commit terrorist acts in exchange for cash has been ordered released from federal prison due to a terminal illness. Melvin Mayes, 64, had been serving three life sentences at a medical prison facility in North Carolina stemming from his conviction in a massive racketeering ...
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

Mexican journalist murdered in Tijuana, second in week

A journalist was killed in Tijuana Sunday, the second media worker murdered in less than a week in the northern Mexican city bordering the United States. The NGO's representative in Mexico, Jan-Albert Hootsen, said he was "shocked and horrified by four brutal attacks on journalists in Mexico in barely two weeks," including a non-fatal knife attack on a media worker in Merida, Yucatan state.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

I Spent Years Getting to Know a Teenage Serial Killer

At 3:15AM on the 24th of October, 2002, armed police closed in on a rest stop just off an interstate in Maryland. There, hiding out inside a blue Chevrolet Caprice, were 41-year-old Gulf War veteran John Muhammad, and Lee Malvo, then aged just 17. Together, for the previous 23 days,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

One killed, three wounded in German campus shooting

A gunman stormed a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany on Monday, killing a young woman and injuring three others before fleeing the scene and turning the weapon on himself. The man fired shots "wildly" around the amphitheatre, a police spokesman told AFP. He appeared to have no religious or political motive, German media reported. All four victims were "seriously injured", police said. One of them later succumbed to her wounds in hospital, security sources told AFP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy