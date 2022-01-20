2 men arrested in the UK as part of investigation into Texas synagogue hostage crisis, police say

SWAT team members deploy near the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. Andy Jacobsohn/AFP via Getty Images

Two men were arrested in the UK as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack, police said.

Greater Manchester Police said the men were being questioned.

British national Malik Faisal Akram took four people hostage in the synagogue last Saturday.

Police in the UK said they arrested two men as part of the investigation into an attack on a Texas synagogue where four people were taken hostage.

Greater Manchester Police said that two men were arrested in the cities Birmingham and Manchester on Thursday morning and were in custody for questioning. Police did not give identities or ages for the men.

The force arrested two teenagers in connection with the incident earlier this week.

The police said they were supporting US police and with other forces.

Four people were taken hostage by Malik Faisal Akram, a British national, on Saturday at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

He was killed by law enforcement, and the four hostages were safe.

He had been was investigated by MI5, the UK's domestic-security service, in 2020, but MI5 determined that he was no longer a risk by the time he traveled to the US, the BBC and The Times of London reported earlier this week.