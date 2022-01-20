ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

2 men arrested in the UK as part of investigation into Texas synagogue hostage crisis, police say

By Sinéad Baker
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zeQ7R_0dqlEFL200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rVlmD_0dqlEFL200
SWAT team members deploy near the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

Andy Jacobsohn/AFP via Getty Images

  • Two men were arrested in the UK as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack, police said.
  • Greater Manchester Police said the men were being questioned.
  • British national Malik Faisal Akram took four people hostage in the synagogue last Saturday.

Police in the UK said they arrested two men as part of the investigation into an attack on a Texas synagogue where four people were taken hostage.

Greater Manchester Police said that two men were arrested in the cities Birmingham and Manchester on Thursday morning and were in custody for questioning. Police did not give identities or ages for the men.

The force arrested two teenagers in connection with the incident earlier this week.

The police said they were supporting US police and with other forces.

Four people were taken hostage by Malik Faisal Akram, a British national, on Saturday at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

He was killed by law enforcement, and the four hostages were safe.

He had been was investigated by MI5, the UK's domestic-security service, in 2020, but MI5 determined that he was no longer a risk by the time he traveled to the US, the BBC and The Times of London reported earlier this week.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Parents of beaten Texas athlete sue friends and their parents for $50 million over attack

The family of beaten college athlete Cole Hagan have reportedly sued 16 people, including his friends and their parents, for the brazen attack. The 16-year-old was assaulted by his fellow teammates at Texas’s Brazoswood High School following a party last month, and has seen been recovering in hospital. While Cole was able to return home for Christmas, according to reports, his family are seeking $50m (£38m) in damages for what transpired on 3 December. “The Hagan family is going to pursue justice in this case,” said lawyer Loren Klitsas in an interview with Insider on Wednesday.“Their son Cole, a star...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Colleyville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Colleyville, TX
City
London, TX
Miami Herald

Man accused of killing ‘hero’ Cracker Barrel manager is shot by police, Texas cops say

Police shot and killed a man they say gunned down a 59-year-old manager at a Cracker Barrel in Houston, outlets report. The manager, Robin Baucom, was a wife and grandmother to three, McClatchy News reported. She was shot while trying to protect a coworker from an armed robber who targeted the store before opening on Saturday, Jan. 15, and has been called a “hero” by her family and community members.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Texas Cop Caught on Video Repeatedly Punching Homeless Woman on the Ground

Cops in Austin, Texas, were caught on video dragging a homeless woman, who had allegedly been sleeping, across the pavement while one punched her eight times. “One officer held [her] down and covered his body-worn camera while the other officer brutally kneed [her] in her side,” according to a lawsuit the woman has since filed against the city and the two arresting officers.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Man who faked his death to escape prosecution is found alive and suffering from Covid in Scotland

A Rhode Island man who faked his own death in order to dodge fraud and sexual assault charges has reportedly been found alive in Scotland. Nicholas Alahverdian supposedly died at age 32 from complications associated with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. However, he was discovered – now using the name Arthur Knight – on a ventilator fighting Covid-19 in a hospital in Glasgow, Scotland. The Providence Journal reported that Mr Alahverdian was arrested by Interpol at the hospital last month, shocking the staff, who had no idea they had been caring for a fugitive. The Utah County Attorney's Office told the publication that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage Crisis#Uk#Swat#Getty#Greater Manchester Police#British#The Times Of London
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Alien Murderers & Violent Gang Members Arrested Invading South Texas

EDINBURG, TX – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents arrest five criminal illegal aliens, including two convicted murderers, a sex offender, and known gang members.   Just after midnight on Jan. 12, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents apprehended four single adult males west of the Rio Grande City Port of Entry after they illegally entered the United States. At the station, it was revealed that a Salvadoran national among the group is a convicted murderer. In January 2010, the 37-year-old male was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for attempted…
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
BBC

Ashling Murphy: Further arrest in murder investigation

A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí (Irish police) investigating the murder of Ashling Murphy. The 23-year-old primary school teacher was attacked while out exercising beside a canal in Tullamore, County Offaly, last Wednesday. The man is being questioned in relation to the potential withholding of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insider

Insider

270K+
Followers
21K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy