Turnip fever: the Jarramplas festival in Spain

The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJftZ_0dqlDwoi00

Few teenagers dream of dressing up as a demonic cattle thief to be chased through the streets of their home town and pelted with more than two tonnes of turnips.

But in the town of Piornal, which lies in the Cáceres province of the south-western Spanish region of Extremadura, there is no greater honour.

On 19 and 20 January every year, Piornal celebrates the idiosyncratic Jarramplas festival, which has been held for more than a century. Its protagonist is the exquisitely costumed el Jarrampla, whose name is derived from the Spanish word arramplar, meaning to steal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fRao_0dqlDwoi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0FwT_0dqlDwoi00
Top: Ernesto Antonio Salgado gets a good-luck kiss from his girlfriend, Paula, before heading out to face the turnip-wielding crowds. Above left: Pérez, Pollo and Franchy, three of the mayordomos , or helpers, in this year’s festival, pose with a drum as they prepare to help Julio Antonio Rubio Moreno into his costume. Above right: José y Edu, two other mayordomos , assist Ernesto as he climbs into his Jarrampla suit

Legend has it that el Jarrampla was a man who came to the town to steal ranchers’ animals but hadn’t betted on the fierceness of local people. Once he was spotted, they grabbed the turnips used for cattle feed and unleashed a root vegetable bombardment to drive the thief away.

The Jarrampla character wears a jacket and trousers that are hand-sewn from many different fabrics over the course of the year. Beneath them – mindful of the turnips that can strike with the force of small rocks – the Jarrampla wears carbon fibre protection. On his head, he wears a carbon-fibre reinforced mask that is topped with a pair of horns. After being helped into the costume-cum-armour, the Jarrampla grabs his tamboril (a small drum) and heads out to face the turnip-toting crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZAWoS_0dqlDwoi00

Despite the attendant perils, there is never a shortage of applicants for the roles of the two Jarramplas. This year, at long last, it has been the turn of Ernesto Antonio Salgado and Julio Antonio Rubio Romero, who were just 17 when they put in their bids. Today they are 29 and Ernesto has a degree in physical education, while Julio Antonio is a mathematician.

Both are thrilled and excited – as is the crowd. Jarramplas was cancelled last year because of the Covid pandemic. This year, it has returned with a vengeance: the fiesta has caused Piornal’s population of 1,300 people to triple over the past two days, and 25,000kg of fat turnips have been provided by the town hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pjTf9_0dqlDwoi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08P5Qh_0dqlDwoi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EkrIg_0dqlDwoi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303iDj_0dqlDwoi00

After surviving his tour of the streets, Julio Antonio gives his father, Antonio, a huge hug. Even if only for a day, he has been delighted to play the local bogeyman. “For me, the Jarrampla has always been like a hero,” he says. “And that’s why being able to wear the costume today is heaven.”

His fellow Jarrampla, Ernesto, gets a good luck-kiss from his girlfriend, Paula, as he ventures out into the hails of turnips to enjoy the day for which he has longed for more than a decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vkwa_0dqlDwoi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29H2Iy_0dqlDwoi00

Before the first impact, there is time for a moment of quiet reflection.

“It’s very difficult to explain to someone who’s not from here that I’ve been waiting 12 years to put on my suit and walk through the streets of my town to have turnips thrown at me,” says Ernesto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KC0NL_0dqlDwoi00

IN THIS ARTICLE
