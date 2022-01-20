Protest over Eir mast in Co Kerry enters 38th day

A community protest in Co Kerry against the erection of a telecommunications mast has entered its 38th day. Access to the 20 metre mast, which is situated in Inch, is being blocked by local protesters who are calling for its removal. The new mast, which was granted planning permission...
Protests and social media posts alleging abuse of up to 10 Native American children at two local foster care homes have been seen and heard. Fond du Lac Band attorney Scott Buchanan filed a petition for an emergency protective care hearing for two of the children last week. More than 60 people attended the Zoom hearing for that case on Tuesday, with Sixth District Carlton County judge Rebekka Stumme presiding over a virtual courtroom.
Activists say the high-speed rail link will cause ‘immense and irreversible destruction to the environment during a climate and ecological emergency’. Environmental activists are planning a “national day of action” to protest against the expansion of the HS2 high-speed railway – as the Bill for the project is laid out in Parliament on Monday.
About 200 people have gathered to protest against sewage release into the River Thames. The protest in Port Meadow, Oxford, comes after swimmers swam through raw sewage on Christmas Day when Thames Water sent a late warning. The firm previously apologised and said it was working to improve conditions. Protesters...
FORT WORTH, Texas — A federal judge in Fort Worth is expected to make a decision before Tuesday night on whether or not to block the threatened strike by two BNSF Railway unions over the new attendance policy. The Fort Worth-based railroad went to court after the Brotherhood of...
THESSALONIKI, Greece — (AP) — A protest march by 1,500 far-left activists in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki turned violent Saturday towards its end, when some protesters threw firebombs and rocks at riot police, who responded with stun grenades and tear gas. Police prevented the marchers from...
Firefighters who responded to the Grenfell Tower fire should not be “scapegoated” for central Government and corporate failings, an inquiry into the disaster has heard.Louis Browne QC, representing the Fire Officers Association (FOA) and incident officer Richard Welch, told the Grenfell Tower Inquiry on Monday that the fault “rests squarely” with those involved in the design, construction and approval of the building’s 2015 refurbishments.It came as lawyers made closing statements for the latest modules on firefighting as part of the inquiry’s phase two, examining how Grenfell Tower came to be coated in flammable materials that caused the 2017 fire to...
STORMONT MINISTERS ARE set to consider relaxations to Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland. They will be informed by the latest Department of Health data which indicates Northern Ireland is likely at the peak of cases in the Omicron surge. A paper, seen by the PA news agency, advises that case...
TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said he expects to be in a position to give a “clear and comprehensive” statement on the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions tomorrow evening. The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is set to meet this afternoon to discuss the possible easing of Covid-19 measures.
A SPECIAL JOINT Oireachtas committee on international surrogacy is set to be established, the Government has confirmed. In a statement, it said Justice Minister Helen McEntee, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman this week received confirmation that the committee had been approved. There is currently...
Government Chief Whip Mark Spencer has said he spoke to Nusrat Ghani after she was demoted from transport minister in 2020, but denies that he said her religion was raised as an issue.Ms Nusrat told The Sunday Times a Government whip told her that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue during the cabinet reshuffle.Mr Spencer posted on Twitter to identify himself, but denied the substance of the allegation.To ensure other Whips are not drawn into this matter, I am identifying myself as the person Nusrat Ghani MP has made claims about this evening.These accusations are completely false and...
PUBLIC EXPENDITURE MINISTER Michael McGrath has said that the Government should not be dictating terms of individual employment contracts, as a new bill on the right to request remote working goes before Cabinet this morning. Speaking before Cabinet this morning, McGrath said that the bill was a “significant piece of...
Scotland Yard is investigating “a number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall in relation to potential coronavirus regulation breaches, Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has said. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing fresh allegations that he broke lockdown rules by attending a surprise birthday party in Downing...
TOWN OF TURTLE
The Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors will meet virtually Wednesday to hear legal advice related to its effort to reach a boundary agreement with the city of Beloit, according to Town Clerk Deb Bennett.
The board is expected to meet in open session, go into closed session to hear legal strategy related to the boundary agreement talks, then return to open session to take possible action...
The private firm involved in the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) was arranging contracts with a delayed start date before Scottish Government ministers had agreed to postpone it, a Holyrood Committee has heard.The Scottish Green government minister Lorna Slater announced in December last year that a deposit scheme for single-use bottles and cans was being delayed again, and the anticipated start date was pushed back to August 2023.Giving evidence to Holyrood’s Net Zero Committee, Ms Slater insisted that the decision to further delay the recycling policy was still “very much under full assessment” in November.But it has been claimed that the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Muslim advocacy group is calling for a federal probe after it allegedly found Afghan refugees are experiencing “egregious mistreatment” at temporary housing in Baltimore.
The Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said around 40 refugee families at an extended-stay facility in the city are in need of healthcare, documents, schooling for children, help with job placement, and other resources to settle into their new homes.
The council claims it has learned of “a lack of caseworker check-ins with an elderly Afghan woman living alone who speaks no English, families being prematurely evicted even though their rooms have reportedly been paid for through February 9, and a pregnant Afghan woman expecting to deliver any day who has not been provided with basic support and prenatal care.”
The refugees have been at the facility since October 2020, after mass evacuations from Kabul in August, according to CAIR.
The group will hold a press conference Wednesday to call for state and federal officials, including the Office of Refugee Resettlement, to investigate the reported living conditions.
Ambulance bosses have apologised to an 85-year-old woman and her family after a High Court judge approved a £1 million clinical negligence settlement.Lawyers representing the woman said there had been a delay in taking her to hospital six years ago when she developed a serious viral illness.They told Mr Justice Griffiths the woman had been left with a serious brain injury.While we recognise that no amount of money can reverse the outcome of the care she received in 2016, we are pleased that a settlement has been agreed and hope that this makes life easier for both her and her...
The investigation into the fire which tore through Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh building is the “most complex” ever carried out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, a senior officer has said.Experts spent more than 172 weeks physically excavating the building and preparing the report into the blaze, which broke out late on the evening of June 15 2018.The building was so badly damaged by the fire that complex engineering works had to be carried out to stabilise and make the remaining structure safe before investigators could access the site for physical examinations, which they first did on October...
A group alleging bullying, misogyny and violence within the Irish armed forces has said it is “deeply disillusioned” following a meeting with the Minister for Defence It comes as the Government announced that it will establish a judge-led independent review to look at issues related to sexual misconduct, bullying, harassment and discrimination in the Defence Forces.Allegations of sexism, bullying, sexual assault and rape in the Defence Forces were uncovered in an RTE documentary last year.However, such an approach was rejected in the strongest terms by the Women of Honour group, the members of which walked out early from a meeting...
The final restrictions put in place in response to the Omicron variant sweeping across Scotland will be eased from Monday.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last week nightclubs would be able to reopen, while the caps on indoor events, table service requirements for venues selling alcohol and social distancing will also be removed.The measures were put in place in December – along with a maximum capacity in outdoor events of 500, which was eased last Monday as the new variant caused a spike in cases – eventually peaking at more than 20,000 in the first days of 2022.Changes to #coronavirus restrictions from...
