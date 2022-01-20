ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Elderly Cat Set To Celebrate 23rd Birthday Melts Hearts Online: 'Queen'

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"She's been with me over two thirds of my life. She's literally watched me grow up," her owner...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 43

juppy
4d ago

amen! you go girl! that's a satisfied content cat!! mine typically live to 20. love your furbabies!! ❤️😽❤️

Reply
11
Debbie Wilson
4d ago

Why let your cats go outside with all the dangers out there! I am surprised Lily has lived this long. Keep your cats inside people. There are mean humans out there. And do not give away kittens; people take them to use as food for their snakes or use as bait for dog fighting.

Reply(1)
4
Alfred Bonnabel
2d ago

So beautiful 😍 I grew up with 2 cats, not siblings, who adopted us. They were family and lived till 22 & 19...God bless Frisky and Mitzy.

Reply
4
InspireMore

Homeless Man Finds Sweetest Way To Celebrate His Canine Besties’ Birthdays.

A man who goes by the nickname “Choco” lives on the streets of Bucaramanga, Colombia. Locals know him and often bring him food, water, and other essentials to make his life a bit easier. He may not have much in the way of material possessions, but he has one thing that clearly fills his soul with happiness: the companionship of two dogs who never leave his side.
PETS
iheart.com

Huge, Angry Crab Snaps Golfer's Club In Two In Terrifying Video

When most people think of crabs, they picture tiny crustaceans skittering across a beach, but it turns out crabs come in a much bigger form and can be incredibly dangerous, as some golfers recently witnessed. The men were putting around on a golf course, where else but Australia, when they...
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Pictured: Amazing shots of the world's most vicious creatures

From cannibal crocodiles to cinematographic sharks and deadly blue vipers and headless zebras - welcome to 2021's most vicious animals. One image showcased this year shows a male lion pouncing on a young hippopotamus. Two images captured in Kruger National Park in South Africa show the moment an impala kicks...
ANIMALS
Clayton News Daily

Horse Runs To Greet Her Favorite Dog Every Morning | The Dodo Odd Couples

Horse can’t wait to see her favorite dog every single morning — watch the dog get on his back legs to give her the biggest hug and kisses 😍💞. You can keep up with Orion and Destiny's adventures together on Instagram, aussieorion: https://thedo.do/orion. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/
ANIMALS
TMZ.com

Australian Golfer's Clubs Attacked By Giant Crab In Wild Video

A golfer in Australia is now in the market for a new driver ... 'cause a giant crab destroyed his on the course. The crazy scene happened Down Under recently ... when a golfer stepped away from his bag for just a few moments and returned to find a massive robber crab hugging his clubs.
ANIMALS
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

