Elderly Cat Set To Celebrate 23rd Birthday Melts Hearts Online: 'Queen'

A man who goes by the nickname “Choco” lives on the streets of Bucaramanga, Colombia. Locals know him and often bring him food, water, and other essentials to make his life a bit easier. He may not have much in the way of material possessions, but he has one thing that clearly fills his soul with happiness: the companionship of two dogs who never leave his side.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO