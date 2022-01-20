Elderly Cat Set To Celebrate 23rd Birthday Melts Hearts Online: 'Queen'
"She's been with me over two thirds of my life. She's literally watched me grow up," her owner...www.newsweek.com
amen! you go girl! that's a satisfied content cat!! mine typically live to 20. love your furbabies!! ❤️😽❤️
Why let your cats go outside with all the dangers out there! I am surprised Lily has lived this long. Keep your cats inside people. There are mean humans out there. And do not give away kittens; people take them to use as food for their snakes or use as bait for dog fighting.
So beautiful 😍 I grew up with 2 cats, not siblings, who adopted us. They were family and lived till 22 & 19...God bless Frisky and Mitzy.
