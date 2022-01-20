France: Kirby And The Forgotten Land And Chocobo GP Day One Shipment Figures Revealed

A new Kirby and the Forgotten Land trailer has just been released by Nintendo!. Kirby and the Forgotten Land Trailer: Copy Abilities & Co-op Gameplay. The new trailer dropped a couple of months since the game’s first reveal. The new open-world game sees Kirby in a 3D world, fighting familiar opponents like Meta Knight and the Whispy Woods. Just like in previous Kirby games, the eponymous pink ball has the power to suck enemies and gain their abilities. The trailer also teases Kirby and the Forgotten Land‘s co-op gameplay, central hubs, and NPCs that Kirby can talk to. This is the first Kirby game to come out since 2020’s Kirby Fighters 2, and the first mainline game after 2018’s Kirby Star Allies. This will be the first 3D non-spin-off Kirby game to be developed by HAL Laboratory.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO