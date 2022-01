The showers that began yesterday are continuing into this morning. Drier conditions are expected by the second half of today. Click and watch the forecast video for details. The rest of the night is going to be chilly and rainy. Widespread showers are expected through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will stay pretty steady in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday afternoon will be breezy, cool and drier. More sunshine is expected through the rest of the week.

