AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Helping veterans with toxic lung conditions, creating more computer chips to improve supply chains and passing long-sought climate change and voting legislation all remain part of President Biden's agenda this week.
Civilian control of the military is an essential element of our government, designed to ensure that the military reflects the will of the people. The Founding Fathers, concerned that a strong unitary executive could co-opt the military, divided that control between the executive and legislative branches. That foundation ensures we...
"March 1 is not a deadline for one thing or another," he said at a POLITICO event. What happened: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a pragmatic tone about the future of the Democrats' climate change and social spending bill during an interview with POLITICO on Tuesday, insisting the March 1 State of the Union address should be viewed as an artificial deadline.
As recently as October 2021, Rep. Ruben Gallego was asked about the idea of challenging Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a 2024 Democratic primary in Arizona. He rejected such talk out of hand. A few weeks later, the congressman said something noticeably different. "For me, all I care about is what...
