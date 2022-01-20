Turing Labs Raises $16.5 Million To Expand AI-Powered Platform For Product Formulation

Spire’s LEMUR satellite will explore the on-board application of advanced machine learning capabilities. Spire Global, Inc. a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced a partnership with Dragonfly Aerospace to support the Australian Government’s Office of National Intelligence (ONI) with a second satellite as a part of its ongoing National Intelligence Community Satellite (NICSAT) program. The follow-up program, NICSAT2, will see Spire designing, building, and launching the company’s Low Earth Multi-Use Receiver (LEMUR), a 6U satellite platform, with the capability of on-board computing and processing of machine learning and artificial intelligence across multi-modal data. Dragonfly Aerospace will provide a high-performance Gecko camera using its proprietary space-proven electronics and ruggedized optics for an easy-to-integrate imaging solution for the satellite.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO