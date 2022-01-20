ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turing Labs Raises $16.5 Million To Expand AI-Powered Platform For Product Formulation

Turing Labs, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that uses artificial intelligence tools to assist with Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) formulations, announced a $16.5 million Series A raise to continue its mission to become the default AI platform for developing breakthrough CPG in record time. The round was led by New York-based global...

Temenos Launches Industry’s First AI-Driven Buy-Now-Pay-Later Banking Service on the Temenos Banking Cloud

New Temenos Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) banking service helps banks and non-banks offer AI-driven variable installment loans to their customers at the point of purchase. Temenos the banking software company, announced the launch of its Buy-Now-Pay-Later banking service. This offering will open up new revenue opportunities for banks and fintechs, help them reach new markets and cement their relationships with both consumers and merchants through alternative credit products.
New Forrester Study Reveals Top Performance And Productivity Gains For Advertisers Using The Quantcast Platform

Forrester Names the Quantcast Platform a “Next-generation DSP 2.0” Delivering a 44% Increase in Conversions and Time Savings of 50%. Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, released a Total Economic Impact™(TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting which evaluated the financial and business impact for customers who are leveraging the Quantcast Platform for their advertising and marketing initiatives. Based on interviews with global marketers and advertising agencies using the Quantcast Platform to plan, activate, and measure their digital advertising campaigns, the study determines that Quantcast provides advertisers a strategic edge and confidence for the future with the forthcoming deprecation of third-party cookies.
STAT Partners with Applied XL To Launch a New Clinical Trials Monitoring Platform Powered by Artificial Intelligence

STAT has worked tirelessly to deliver trusted and authoritative journalism about health, medicine, and the life sciences to millions of readers around the world. We are thrilled to unveil a new product that has been under development for over a year and that we believe will transform how readers like you track and analyze clinical trials data: STAT Trials Pulse.
Fantom Integrates With Shopping.io to Enable Online Retail Purchases With FTM

Fantom Foundation, one of the fastest growing layer-1 blockchain platforms, announced its integration with crypto e-commerce platform, Shopping.io, to allow online shoppers to make online purchases from major retailers using Fantom’s native FTM token. Starting today, FTM holders can use their tokens on Shopping.io to purchase items from a selection of popular retailers, including Amazon, Home Depot, eBay and Walmart.
Catcher Digital Marketing And Flowfinity Deliver Measurable Business Growth For Consumer Brands

Flowfinity Wireless Inc. published a case study outlining how Catcher Digital Marketing has leveraged Flowfinity’s no-code platform to deliver significant value to the consumer-packaged goods sector by digitizing and automating retail audit and market research reporting. Catcher Digital Marketing constructs sophisticated online marketing strategies delivered using tactics that produce...
BrainChip Reflects On A Successful 2021, With Move To Market Readiness Behind Next-Generation Edge-Based AI Solutions

BrainChip Holdings Ltd is a leading provider of ultra-low power, high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP. BrainChip is looking forward to 2022 as it closes its most successful year ever buoyed by technological advancements made to its Akida™ technology, commercialization, additions of veteran leadership to both its management and Board of Directors, market exchange upgrades and more.
Encointer Brings Financial Inclusivity to Web3

Encointer, a framework for the formation of voluntary, local, and digital community tokens, has been granted a common-good parachain slot on Polkadot’s canary network, Kusama. Web3 & Financial Inclusion. Through Encointer, any geographically concentrated group can create, distribute, and use their own digital community tokens, which promotes genuine financial...
Silicon Labs Brings AI And Machine Learning To The Edge With Matter-Ready Platform

2.4 GHz wireless SoCs improve AI/ML performance by 4x using 1/6th the energy. New AI/ML Software Toolkit Optimizes TensorFlow for all Silicon Labs SoCs. Silicon Labs, a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, announced the BG24 and MG24 families of 2.4 GHz wireless SoCs for Bluetooth and Multiple-protocol operations, respectively, and a new software toolkit. This new co-optimized hardware and software platform will help bring AI/ML applications and wireless high performance to battery-powered edge devices. Matter-ready, the ultra-low-power BG24 and MG24 families support multiple wireless protocols and incorporate PSA Level 3 Secure Vault™ protection, ideal for diverse smart home, medical and industrial applications. The SoC and software solution for the Internet of Things (IoT) announced today includes:
Spire And Dragonfly Aerospace Announce Partnership To Support Australian Office Of National Intelligence

Spire’s LEMUR satellite will explore the on-board application of advanced machine learning capabilities. Spire Global, Inc. a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced a partnership with Dragonfly Aerospace to support the Australian Government’s Office of National Intelligence (ONI) with a second satellite as a part of its ongoing National Intelligence Community Satellite (NICSAT) program. The follow-up program, NICSAT2, will see Spire designing, building, and launching the company’s Low Earth Multi-Use Receiver (LEMUR), a 6U satellite platform, with the capability of on-board computing and processing of machine learning and artificial intelligence across multi-modal data. Dragonfly Aerospace will provide a high-performance Gecko camera using its proprietary space-proven electronics and ruggedized optics for an easy-to-integrate imaging solution for the satellite.
RGA Launches FAC Optimization Solution Powered By Amazon Textract

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated a leading global life and health reinsurer, announced the launch of its FAC Optimization solution featuring Amazon Textract, a machine learning service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that uses optical character recognition (OCR) to extract text, handwriting, and data from scanned documents. By integrating machine learning, state-of-the-art OCR, and natural language processing (NLP) technology into the underwriting process, RGA is continuing to find ways to innovate underwriting and risk selection by augmenting its already industry-leading facultative underwriting process.
Options Provide MEMX With Market Data Access Across New York And Chicago

Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, announced an agreement to provide the Members Exchange (MEMX) with production and disaster recovery market data services across their New York and Chicago sites. MEMX, one of the largest North American Equities exchange operators, has entered into...
RateGain Latest RGLabs Innovation Selected By US Car Rental Company Malco Enterprises To Accelerate Revenue Recovery

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, announced that Malco Enterprises of Nevada, Inc. (Malco), a leading Car Rental Company in Las Vegas, has selected RateGain to drive business recovery with the world’s first AI-powered revenue management platform – revAI. Malco...
Parity Technologies and MediLedger Network Announce Partnership to Deliver Blockchain-Powered Solutions to the Life Sciences Industry

Chronicled, the technology company behind MediLedger Network, has entered into a partnership with Parity Technologies, the developer behind Polkadot and Substrate; together the two will leverage modern peer-to-peer communication and blockchain technologies to improve the integrity and efficiency of the Life Sciences supply chain. The MediLedger Network is the leading...
Valtech Announces Acquisition Of Absolunet

Valtech, a global leader in digital services and business transformation, announced it has acquired Absolunet, a professional services firm specializing in commerce and digital transformations. With more than 300 employees and five offices across North America and Europe, Absolunet helps brands, manufacturers and distributors fast-forward their digital transformation to become...
Logicata Achieves ISO27001 Certification

AWS Managed Services provider Logicata announces that they have achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for their information security management system. Following an extensive audit process, the certificate (number IS752334) was issued by BSI and applies to Nous Technology Group Limited, the parent company of Logicata, and all its subsidiaries. This...
Model-Based Definition Has Arrived: Capvidia MBD Business Unit Grows 47% In 2021, Expects A Bigger 2022.

MBD: The Essential Backbone of Digital Transformation in Manufacturing. Capvidia, the leading CAD software provider in model-based definition (MBD) workflows, saw another record year in 2021. With a 5-Year CAGR of 26.1%, Capvidia expects rapid growth as more manufacturing conglomerates utilize digital technology to speed up their digital transformation plans.
Dubai-Based Al-Futtaim Electronic – Techserve Partners with TytoCare to Expand Digital Health Services

TytoCare, the global health care industry’s first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, announced its partnership with Al-Futtaim Electronic-Techserve, a group company of Al-Futtaim. The partnership with TytoCare will enable Al-Futtaim to broaden its reach across the healthcare spectrum, covering all touchpoints, from specialists to local clinics.
92% of Product Decision Makers Say Data & Analytics Critical to Success of Business

New Harris Poll/Sisense Study Titled “The Business Intelligence Landscape” Outlines the Value of Analytics, Making Connection to the Bottom Line, but Notes Current Barriers to Success. Sisense, the leading AI-driven platform for infusing analytics everywhere, has announced a new study, “The Business Intelligence Landscape,” commissioned by Sisense and...
Atlas AI Appoints Textio Co-founder And CEO, Kieran Snyder, To Board Of Directors

Atlas AI, the demand intelligence platform that enables organizations to identify and invest in unserved and underserved communities, announced the appointment of Kieran Snyder, co-founder and CEO of Textio, to the company’s Board of Directors. “Kieran Snyder is a widely respected entrepreneur and enterprise SaaS leader, and someone who...
Daasity Raises $15 Million in Series A Led by VMG Catalyst to Help Consumer Brands Make Smarter, Strategic Decisions With Data

Daasity, the eCommerce analytics and data platform used by consumer product brands, announced it has raised $15 million in Series A funding, led by existing lead investor VMG Catalyst. Funding will be used to accelerate data accessibility and brands’ ability to enrich their marketing channels with more personalized customer data.
