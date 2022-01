A nearly two-hour press conference may be a sign of presidential endurance, but leaves plenty to critique in the way of mistakes and missteps. Joe Biden would have been well advised to end the thing at least a half-hour earlier, as by the end he was clearly tired and sometimes losing his train of thought. My sense is that he was determined to show the White House press corps he could stand up there and take their shots until all the questions had been exhausted. Along with the president.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO