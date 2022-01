Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. On Monday, Nia Akins released her first single on all music streaming platforms. Unless you’ve spent time with her, chances are you didn’t know that Akins was a singer-songwriter in the making—even if you’ve followed her journey from the University of Pennsylvania as a two-time NCAA runner-up in the 800 meters with a 2:00.17 PR all the way to Seattle as a professional training with the Brooks Beasts. Though her musical side has stayed mostly out of the spotlight, this isn’t the first time Akins has published her music. It’s just the first time without using a pseudonym.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO