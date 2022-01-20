ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

New Champagne Bar Popping Up Soon in Downtown Saratoga Springs

By Chrissy
104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is a quaint space in downtown Saratoga Springs that will be dedicated to serving champagne and sparkling wines. It's called Bocage and is located at 10 Phila Street. It is only 500 square feet and is designed to feel like you are in someone's home. What will Bocage...

1045theteam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Lifestyle
Saratoga Springs, NY
Food & Drinks
Saratoga Springs, NY
Restaurants
City
Latham, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
104.5 The Team

Get the ‘Skinny’ on Delicious Crepe Restaurant Now Open in Downtown Albany

A new restaurant has moved into the old Pearl Street Pub in downtown Albany. It's called the Skinny Pancake and it specializes in all different varieties of crepes. Crepes which are thin pancakes that are filled with everything from chicken to fruit and other delicious items stuffed inside now have a home on Pearl Street. The Skinny Pancake originally started in Burlington, Vermont, and has eight locations across the state. But now, for the first time, they have expanded into New York.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Belinda Carlisle
Person
Al Yankovic
Person
Diana Ross
104.5 The Team

The Capital Region’s 10 Best Italian Restaurants [RANKED]

The Capital Region is known for having a long list of amazing Italian restaurants. But which ones are the cream of the crop?. That was our quest in a recent Facebook poll for 107.7 GNA listeners. In a sea of great Italian eateries in Albany, Schenectady, Troy, and the surrounding areas, which ones are the best?
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champagnes#Food Drink#Bocage Serve#Coravin#Albany Business Review#Starlite
104.5 The Team

Coeymans 1910 Brick Estate Sits On 73 Acres & Features 3rd Floor Ballroom

Coeymans 1910 Brick Estate Sits On 73 Acres & Features 3rd Floor Ballroom. This historic Georgian Colonial was built with local bricks in 1910 to view the Hudson River and the Berkshires. It is situated on 73 acres complete with guest houses, 3 barns, and a 3 car garage. Classical Grecian architecture allows for oversized and high ceilings. There is an enormous second-floor covered terrace. Along central hall leads to a third-story ballroom. The main house has 5 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths and 6 fireplaces. It was built as a summer home on land given as a wedding gift to Edward and Martha Van Antwerp. There is also a wooded road that leads to a bridge to 42 acre Shad Island. This is part of the estate along the Hudson River shoreline. It is on the market for $2.9 million.
COEYMANS, NY
104.5 The Team

Meatloaf’s Ties to Upstate NY

Legendary singer Meatloaf passed away Thursday night at the age of 74. The official cause of death has not been revealed as of yet, but TMZ is reporting the singer had recently come down with Covid. Meatloaf was no stranger to Upstate NY or the Capital Region. In 1994 he...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy