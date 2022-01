Here’s the moment that Tori Yorgey, a reporter for WSAZ-TV, got hit by a car while doing a live shot on the side of the road. She wasn’t injured, and even picked herself back up to continue the report. (The station is in West Virginia. She gets side-swiped and gets right back up. She’s also her own camera person at the location. The anchor is getting bashed on social media for being unsympathetic, but you can hear him quickly ask if she’s okay.)

