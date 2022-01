Liam Dawson acknowledged being on the periphery with England can be “frustrating” although he relishes staying in the set-up after playing his first international match since October 2018 in Barbados.With Liam Livingstone laid low by an illness unrelated to Covid Dawson got a rare opportunity in the first of five Twenty20s at the Kensington Oval against the West Indies who thrashed England by nine wickets on Saturday evening.Dawson made just two off nine balls before being run out as England were dismissed for a paltry 103 in 19.4 overs in front of a Covid-reduced crowd at Bridgetown.But the...

